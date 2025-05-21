WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for West Indies Women tour of England 2025, 1st T20I

The 1st T20I of the West Indies Women tour of England 2025 will see West Indies Women (WI-W) squaring off against England Women (EN-W) at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Wednesday, May 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

West Indies Women won their last T20I series against Bangladesh Women by a 3-0 margin. They won their last match by five wickets. England Women, on the other hand, lost their last T20I series against Australia Women by 3-0. They lost their last match to Australia Women by 72 runs.

These two teams have played 30 head-to-head matches. England Women have won 19 matches while West Indies Women have won 9 matches. Two matches were abandoned due to rain.

WI-W vs EN-W Match Details

The 1st T20I of the West Indies Women tour of England 2025 will be played on May 21 at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. The game is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI-W vs EN-W, 1st T20I match

Date and Time: 21st May 2025, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Pitch Report

The pitch at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect another good scoring fixture. Both the teams will depend on all-rounders to win today's match.

WI-W vs EN-W Form Guide

WI-W - Will be playing their first match

EN-W - Will be playing their first match

WI-W vs EN-W Probable Playing XI

WI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

S Campbelle (wk), Q Joseph, S Taylor, S Gajnabi, Z James, H Matthews, J Glasgow, A Alleyne, A Fletcher, K Ramharack, A Munisar

EN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

A Jones (wk), D Wyatt, H Knight, T Beaumont, S Dunkley, N Sciver Brunt, A Capsey, C Dean, L Bell, S Glenn, L Smith

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Jones

A Jones is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. S Campbelle is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Wyatt

H Knight and D Wyatt are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. D Wyatt will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She can play a crucial innings against West Indies Women. Q Joseph is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

H Matthews

N Sciver Brunt and H Matthews are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. H Matthews will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. A Capsey is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

A Fletcher

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Dean and A Fletcher. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. A Fletcher will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. L Bell is another good bowler for today's match.

WI-W vs EN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

H Matthews was in top-notch form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match.

N Sciver Brunt

N Sciver Brunt is one of the most crucial picks from the England Women squad as she will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches.

5 Must-Picks for WI-W vs EN-W, 1st T20I match

H Matthews

D Wyatt

N Sciver Brunt

A Capsey

H Knight

West Indies Women vs England Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

West Indies Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Jones

Batters: H Knight, D Wyatt, S Taylor, Q Joseph

All-rounders: H Matthews, N Sciver Brunt, A Capsey

Bowlers: L Bell, C Dean, A Fletcher

West Indies Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Jones

Batters: H Knight, D Wyatt, T Beaumont

All-rounders: H Matthews, N Sciver Brunt, A Capsey, Z James

Bowlers: S Glenn, C Dean, A Fletcher

