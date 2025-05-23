WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for West Indies Women tour of England 2025, 2nd T20I

The second T20I of the West Indies Women tour of England 2025 will see West Indies (WI-W) square off against England (EN-W) at the County Ground in Hove, Brighton on Friday, May 23. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Ad

England won the 1st T20I match against West Indies by eight wickets. West Indies lost despite a century by Hayley Mathews, as Sophie Dunkley played a match-winning knock of 81 off 56 for England.

The two teams have played 31 head-to-head matches, with England winning 20 and losing nine. Two matches were abandoned due to rain.

WI-W vs EN-W Match Details

The second T20I of the West Indies Women tour of England 2025 will be played on May 23 at the County Ground in Hove, Brighton at 11 p.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

Match: WI-W vs EN-W, 2nd T20I match

Date and Time: May 23, 2025; 11 p.m. IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove, Brighton

Pitch Report

The pitch at County Ground in Hove, Brighton is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect another high-scoring fixture. Both teams will depend on all-rounders to win the match.

WI-W vs EN-W Form Guide

WI-W - L

EN-W - W

WI-W vs EN-W Probable Playing XIs

WI-W

Ad

No injury update

S Campbelle (wk), Q Joseph, S Taylor, S Gajnabi, Z James, H Matthews, J Glasgow, A Alleyne, A Fletcher, K Ramharack, A Munisar

EN-W

No injury update

A Jones (wk), D Wyatt, H Knight, T Beaumont, S Dunkley, N Sciver Brunt, A Capsey, C Dean, L Bell, S Glenn, L Smith

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Jones

Ad

Jones is the best wicketkeeper pick and bats in the middle order. M Mangru is another good option, scoring 17 in the last match.

Batters

S Dunkley

H Knight and Dunkley are the two best batter picks. Dunkley bats in the top order and is in top form. She played a match-winning knock of 81 off 56. D Wyatt is another good pick.

All-rounders

H Matthews

N Sciver Brunt and Matthews are the best all-rounder picks. Matthews bats in the top order and completes her quota of overs. She scored 100 in the last match. Z James is another good option.

Ad

Bowlers

L Bell

The top bowler picks are Bell and A Fletcher. Bell completes her quota of overs and is in great form, taking two wickets in the last match. L Smith is another good option.

WI-W vs EN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

Matthews was in top form in recent domestic matches. She completes her quota of overs and bats in the top order, making her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option.

Ad

S Dunkley

Dunkley is one of the most crucial picks from the England squad. She bats in the top order and is in top form.

Five must-picks for WI-W vs EN-W, 2nd T20I match

H Matthews

N Sciver Brunt

S Dunkley

L Bell

H Knight

West Indies Women vs England Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, make a team accordingly. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ad

West Indies Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Jones

Ad

Batters: H Knight, D Wyatt, S Dunkley

All-rounders: H Matthews, N Sciver Brunt, Z James

Bowlers: L Bell, L Smith, I Wong, A Fletcher

West Indies Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Jones

Ad

Batters: H Knight, S Dunkley

All-rounders: H Matthews, N Sciver Brunt, Z James

Bowlers: L Bell, L Smith, I Wong, A Fletcher, K Ramharack

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️