WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for West Indies Women tour of England 2025, 2nd T20I

The second T20I of the West Indies Women tour of England 2025 will see West Indies (WI-W) square off against England (EN-W) at the County Ground in Hove, Brighton on Friday, May 23. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.
England won the 1st T20I match against West Indies by eight wickets. West Indies lost despite a century by Hayley Mathews, as Sophie Dunkley played a match-winning knock of 81 off 56 for England.
The two teams have played 31 head-to-head matches, with England winning 20 and losing nine. Two matches were abandoned due to rain.
WI-W vs EN-W Match Details
The second T20I of the West Indies Women tour of England 2025 will be played on May 23 at the County Ground in Hove, Brighton at 11 p.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: WI-W vs EN-W, 2nd T20I match
Date and Time: May 23, 2025; 11 p.m. IST
Venue: County Ground, Hove, Brighton
Pitch Report
The pitch at County Ground in Hove, Brighton is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect another high-scoring fixture. Both teams will depend on all-rounders to win the match.
WI-W vs EN-W Form Guide
WI-W - L
EN-W - W
WI-W vs EN-W Probable Playing XIs
WI-W
No injury update
S Campbelle (wk), Q Joseph, S Taylor, S Gajnabi, Z James, H Matthews, J Glasgow, A Alleyne, A Fletcher, K Ramharack, A Munisar
EN-W
No injury update
A Jones (wk), D Wyatt, H Knight, T Beaumont, S Dunkley, N Sciver Brunt, A Capsey, C Dean, L Bell, S Glenn, L Smith
WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
A Jones
Jones is the best wicketkeeper pick and bats in the middle order. M Mangru is another good option, scoring 17 in the last match.
Batters
S Dunkley
H Knight and Dunkley are the two best batter picks. Dunkley bats in the top order and is in top form. She played a match-winning knock of 81 off 56. D Wyatt is another good pick.
All-rounders
H Matthews
N Sciver Brunt and Matthews are the best all-rounder picks. Matthews bats in the top order and completes her quota of overs. She scored 100 in the last match. Z James is another good option.
Bowlers
L Bell
The top bowler picks are Bell and A Fletcher. Bell completes her quota of overs and is in great form, taking two wickets in the last match. L Smith is another good option.
WI-W vs EN-W match captain and vice-captain choices
H Matthews
Matthews was in top form in recent domestic matches. She completes her quota of overs and bats in the top order, making her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option.
S Dunkley
Dunkley is one of the most crucial picks from the England squad. She bats in the top order and is in top form.
Five must-picks for WI-W vs EN-W, 2nd T20I match
H Matthews
N Sciver Brunt
S Dunkley
L Bell
H Knight
West Indies Women vs England Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, make a team accordingly. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
West Indies Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: A Jones
Batters: H Knight, D Wyatt, S Dunkley
All-rounders: H Matthews, N Sciver Brunt, Z James
Bowlers: L Bell, L Smith, I Wong, A Fletcher
West Indies Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: A Jones
Batters: H Knight, S Dunkley
All-rounders: H Matthews, N Sciver Brunt, Z James
Bowlers: L Bell, L Smith, I Wong, A Fletcher, K Ramharack
