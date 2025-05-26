WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for West Indies Women tour of England 2025, 3rd T20I

The third T20I match of the West Indies Women tour of England 2025 will see West Indies Women (WI-W) squaring off against England Women (EN-W) at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Monday, May 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

England Women have already won the T20I series against West Indies Women. They won the first T20I by a massive margin of eight wickets and followed it up with an even better result, winning the second game by nine wickets. They will look to win this series with a clean sweep against West Indies Women.

These two teams have played 32 head-to-head matches, where England Women have won 21 while West Indies Women have won nine games. Two matches were abandoned due to rain.

WI-W vs EN-W Match Details

The third T20I match of the West Indies Women tour of England 2025 will be played on May 26 at the County Ground in Chelmsford. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI-W vs EN-W, 3rd T20I match

Date and Time: 26th May 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The pitch at County Ground in Chelmsford is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect another good scoring fixture. Both the teams will depend upon all-rounders to win today's match. The last match played at this venue was between Sri Lanka Women and England Women, where a total of 214 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

WI-W vs EN-W Form Guide

WI-W - L L

EN-W - W W

WI-W vs EN-W Probable Playing XI

WI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

S Campbelle (wk), Q Joseph, S Taylor, S Gajnabi, Z James, H Matthews, J Glasgow, A Alleyne, A Fletcher, K Ramharack, A Munisar

EN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

A Jones (wk), D Wyatt, H Knight, T Beaumont, S Dunkley, N Sciver Brunt, A Capsey, C Dean, L Bell, S Glenn, L Smith

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Campbelle

S Campbelle is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She smashed 26 runs in the last match. M Mangru is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

S Dunkley

H Knight and S Dunkley are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Dunkley will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 105 runs in the last two matches against West Indies Women. D Wyatt is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

H Matthews

N Sciver Brunt and H Matthews are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. H Matthews will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 106 runs in the last two matches. E Arlott is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

L Bell

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Bell and C Dean. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. L Bell will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She has taken five wickets in the last two matches. I Wong is another good bowler for today's match.

WI-W vs EN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

H Matthews was in top notch form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match. She has smashed 106 runs and bowled six overs in the last two matches.

S Dunkley

S Dunkley is one of the most crucial picks from the England Women squad as she will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches and has smashed 105 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for WI-W vs EN-W, 3rd T20I match

H Matthews

N Sciver Brunt

S Dunkley

L Bell

E Arlott

West Indies Women vs England Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

West Indies Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Campbelle

Batters: H Knight, D Wyatt, S Dunkley

All-rounders: H Matthews, N Sciver Brunt, Z James, E Arlott

Bowlers: L Bell, C Dean, I Wong

West Indies Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Campbelle

Batters: D Wyatt, S Dunkley

All-rounders: H Matthews, N Sciver Brunt, Z James, E Arlott

Bowlers: L Bell, C Dean, I Wong, L Smith

