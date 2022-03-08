WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup, Match 7

The seventh match of the Women's World Cup 2022 has West Indies Women (WI-W) take on England Women (EN-W) at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.

West Indies Women pulled off a huge upset win earlier in the tournament at the expense of hosts New Zealand. However, they will be keen to sustain their bright start with another win. England, on the other hand, will be keen to return to winning ways after suffering a close loss at the hands of Australia. With the likes of Sciver and Beaumont in fine form, England will start as the favorites. With valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game beckons in Dunedin.

WI-W vs EN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-W XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross and Anya Shrubsole

WI-W XI

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight (wk), Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed and Shakera Selman

Match Details

WI-W vs EN-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: 9th March 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, a competitive track is expected at the University Oval in Dunedin. Although the pacers should get some help early on, the batters will enjoy the ball coming onto the bat nicely. The spinners should get some turn in the middle overs, paving the way for an even contest between the bat and ball. A change of pace will be key as the match progresses, with the pitch likely to slow down. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 240 being par at the venue.

Today’s WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kycia Knight: Although Kycia Knight didn't have a great outing against New Zealand in the previous game, she is a vital cog in the West Indies batting unit. Capable of holding one end, Kycia can be backed to score some runs, ideally getting the nod over Amy Jones in your WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Heather Knight: Although Heather Knight did get a start against the Australians, she could not convert it into a match-winning knock. The England captain is one of the premier batters in the world and given her prowess with the ball as well, she is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews was the star of the show as West Indies stunned the White Ferns in the Women's World Cup opener. The star all-rounder scored a sensational ton and picked up a few wickets as well. Going by the current form and the nature of the pitch, Matthews becomes a must-have in your WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone underperformed in England's loss to arch-rivals Australians, conceding 77 runs in her quota of 10 overs. However, Ecclestone is one of the best in the business, capable of keeping the scoring down and picking up wickets in the middle overs. With the left-arm spinner due for a big performance, Ecclestone is a good addition to your WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team

Nat Sciver (EN-W)

Stafanie Taylor (WI-W)

Sophie Ecclestone (EN-W)

Important stats for WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews - 119(128) and 2/41 vs New Zealand Women in the previous Women's WC match.

Tammy Beaumont - 74(82) vs Australia Women in the previous Women's WC match.

Natalie Sciver - 109(85) and 2/68 vs Australia Women in the previous Women's WC match.

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's World Cup 2022)

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kycia Knight, Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Chedean Nation, Hayley Matthews, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole and Kate Cross

Captain: Tammy Beaumont. Vice-captain: Hayley Matthews.

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kycia Knight, Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole and Anisa Mohammed

Captain: Heather Knight. Vice-captain: Katherine Brunt.

