WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between West Indies Women (WI-W) and England Women (EN-W) is set to take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday, December 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

England started their tour of the West Indies with a fine batting display earlier in the week, handing them an early lead in the ODI series. The likes of Nat Sciver and Charlie Dean were brilliant and will be keen to sustain their form going forward as well. While England look to wrap up a series win, they come across a resourceful Windies side that is in the midst of a transition under new captain Hayley Matthews. While they showed glimpses of their ability in the previous game, West Indies will be keen on an improved performance with the series on the line. All in all, an entertaining game beckons between the two sides in Antigua.

WI-W vs EN-W Match Details, 2nd ODI

West Indies Women and England Women face off in the second ODI at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI-W vs EN-W, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: December 6 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

WI-W vs EN-W Form Guide

West Indies: L-W-L

England: L-L-W

WI-W vs EN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

England injury/team news

Alice Capsey is ruled out for England.

England probable playing 11

Tammy Beaumont, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross and Lauren Bell.

West Indies injury/team news

No injury concerns for the West Indies.

West Indies probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Kycia Knight (wk), Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbell, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond and Shekera Selman.

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 match top picks for 2nd ODI

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kycia Knight (39 off 61) in the previous match)

Kycia Knight is an experienced campaigner with 1316 runs in 78 innings for West Indies. She had a decent outing in the previous game, scoring 39 runs against England. With Knight likely to bat in the top order again, she could be a decent pick in your WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Tammy Beaumont (33 off 44 in the previous match)

Tammy Beaumont has been in decent form in the format, scoring 568 runs in 19 matches this year. The English opener looked in good touch, getting off to a start before throwing it away. With an average of 36.58 against the Windies, Beaumont should be a fine pick for your WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Natalie Sciver (90 off 96 in the previous match)

Natalie Sciver was the standout batter for England in the previous game, scoring 90 runs off just 96 balls. Although she did not have a big say with the ball, Sciver is well and truly capable of picking up wickets with her medium pace. With her skill set bound to come in handy, Sciver is a must-have in your WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Afy Fletcher (2/66 in the previous match)

Afy Fletcher picked up a few wickets in the previous game although she was a touch expensive with her leg spin. Fletcher averages 23.62 with the ball in ODIs, holding her in good stead. With Fletcher likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, she is another must-have in your WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

WI-W vs EN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sophia Dunkley

Sophia Dunkley has a decent record in ODIs with 679 runs in 24 innings at an average of 30.86. She has five scores of fifty or more in her ODI career, holding her in good stead. With Dunkley due for a big score for England, she is a viable captaincy pick for your WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews is West Indies' best player by a fair distance, having played in multiple franchise leagues worldwide. She had a decent outing in the previous game as well, scoring 34 runs and an economical spell of 0/45. Given her experience and skill set, Matthews is a good pick as captain or vice-captain in your WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WI-W vs EN-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Hayley Matthews 34(32) & 0/45 in the previous match Afy Fletcher 2/66 in the previous match Nat Sciver 90(96) in the previous match Charlie Dean 4/35 in the previous match Sophie Ecclestone 6-1-15-0 in the previous match

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for 2nd ODI

Charlie Dean was brilliant in the previous game, picking up four wickets with the ball. She has been sensational throughout her ODI career with an average of 20.61. Given the conditions on offer, Dean's off-spin should prove a handful, making her a game-changing selection in your WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Take your WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction game to the next level! Click here for more expert tips and suggestions on this match!

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight

Batters: Shemaine Campbell, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley (c)

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Natalie Sciver

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Cherry Ann Fraser

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight

Batters: Chedean Nation, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont (c), Sophia Dunkley

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Natalie Sciver

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Shekera Selman

Poll : 0 votes