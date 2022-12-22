WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 5th T20I

West Indies Women (WI-W) will be up against England Women (EN-W) in the fifth T20I at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Friday, December 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

West Indies Women have been no match for the prowess shown by England Women throughout the series. The hosts are 4-0 down and are at the risk of suffering a humiliating whitewash. England Women won the fourth T20I by 49 runs and will be eager to affect a clean sweep.

WI-W vs EN-W Match Details, Match 9

The fifth T20I between West Indies Women and England Women will be played on December 23 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. The match is set to take place at 3:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI-W vs EN-W, 5th T20I

Date and Time: 23rd December 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

WI-W vs EN-W Pitch Report

The Kensington Oval is not a high-scoring venue as the bowlers are expected to find plenty of assistance. All of the last three matches at the venue have been won by teams batting first.

Last 5 matches (this series)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 143

Average second-innings score: 115.67

WI-W vs EN-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

West Indies Women: L-L-L-L-L

England Women: W-W-W-W-W

WI-W vs EN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

West Indies Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

West Indies Women Probable Playing 11

Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Djenaba Joseph, Trishan Holder, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, Kaysia Schultz.

England Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

England Women Probable Playing 11

Lauren Winfield, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Rashada Williams (4 matches, 69 runs, Strike Rate: 106.15)

Rashada Williams could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 fantasy team. She has slammed 69 runs in four games at a strike rate of over 106 and has looked in commanding touch in the series. Williams has also taken a wicket.

Top Batter pick

Sophia Dunkley (4 matches, 147 runs, Strike Rate: 115.74)

Sophia Dunkley is the leading run-scorer in the series with 147 runs at a solid strike rate of 115.74 and an average of over 36.

Top All-rounder pick

Hayley Matthews (4 matches, 66 runs and 5 wickets)

Captain Hayley Matthews has been, without a doubt, the most important batter for West Indies Women in the series. She has scored 66 runs at a strike rate of over 104 and has also scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 4.85.

Top Bowler pick

Sophie Ecclestone (3 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.27)

Sophie Ecclestone has played three matches so far in the series. She has four wickets to her account and has also been frugal with her economy rate of 4.27.

WI-W vs EN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Charlie Dean

Charlie Dean could prove to be a great captaincy pick for your WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 fantasy team. She is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the series with nine wickets in only three matches at a spectacular average of 6.33 and an economy rate of 5.18.

Lauren Bell

Lauren Bell has been outstanding with the ball as well, having also claimed nine wickets in three matches. She has an average of 6.55 and an economy rate of 5.90.

5 Must-picks with players stats for WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Charlie Dean 20 runs and 9 wickets 345 points Lauren Bell 9 wickets 307 points Hayley Matthews 66 runs and 5 wickets 271 points Sophia Dunkley 147 runs 205 points Sophie Ecclestone 4 wickets 169 points

WI-W vs EN-W match expert tips

Charlie Dean has been in outrageous form with the ball and could prove to be the X-factor in your WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 9, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rashada Williams

Batters: Sophia Dunkley, Hayley Knight, Shemaine Campbelle

All-rounders: Charlie Dean (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver

Bowlers: Lauren Bell (vc), Sophie Ecclestone, Afy Fletcher, Sheneta Grimmond

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 9, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Rashada Williams, Amy Jones

Batters: Sophia Dunkley (vc), Hayley Knight, Shemaine Campbelle

All-rounders: Charlie Dean, Hayley Matthews (c), Nat Sciver

Bowlers: Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, Sheneta Grimmond

Poll : 0 votes