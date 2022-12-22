WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 5th T20I

West Indies Women (WI-W) will be up against England Women (EN-W) in the fifth T20I at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Friday, December 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
West Indies Women have been no match for the prowess shown by England Women throughout the series. The hosts are 4-0 down and are at the risk of suffering a humiliating whitewash. England Women won the fourth T20I by 49 runs and will be eager to affect a clean sweep.
WI-W vs EN-W Match Details, Match 9
The fifth T20I between West Indies Women and England Women will be played on December 23 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. The match is set to take place at 3:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
WI-W vs EN-W, 5th T20I
Date and Time: 23rd December 2022, 3:30 AM IST
Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode
WI-W vs EN-W Pitch Report
The Kensington Oval is not a high-scoring venue as the bowlers are expected to find plenty of assistance. All of the last three matches at the venue have been won by teams batting first.
Last 5 matches (this series)
Matches won by teams batting first: 3
Matches won by teams bowling first: 0
Average first-innings score: 143
Average second-innings score: 115.67
WI-W vs EN-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
West Indies Women: L-L-L-L-L
England Women: W-W-W-W-W
WI-W vs EN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match
West Indies Women injury/team news
No major injury updates.
West Indies Women Probable Playing 11
Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Djenaba Joseph, Trishan Holder, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, Kaysia Schultz.
England Women injury/team news
No major injury updates.
England Women Probable Playing 11
Lauren Winfield, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.
WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Rashada Williams (4 matches, 69 runs, Strike Rate: 106.15)
Rashada Williams could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 fantasy team. She has slammed 69 runs in four games at a strike rate of over 106 and has looked in commanding touch in the series. Williams has also taken a wicket.
Top Batter pick
Sophia Dunkley (4 matches, 147 runs, Strike Rate: 115.74)
Sophia Dunkley is the leading run-scorer in the series with 147 runs at a solid strike rate of 115.74 and an average of over 36.
Top All-rounder pick
Hayley Matthews (4 matches, 66 runs and 5 wickets)
Captain Hayley Matthews has been, without a doubt, the most important batter for West Indies Women in the series. She has scored 66 runs at a strike rate of over 104 and has also scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 4.85.
Top Bowler pick
Sophie Ecclestone (3 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.27)
Sophie Ecclestone has played three matches so far in the series. She has four wickets to her account and has also been frugal with her economy rate of 4.27.
WI-W vs EN-W match captain and vice-captain choices
Charlie Dean
Charlie Dean could prove to be a great captaincy pick for your WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 fantasy team. She is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the series with nine wickets in only three matches at a spectacular average of 6.33 and an economy rate of 5.18.
Lauren Bell
Lauren Bell has been outstanding with the ball as well, having also claimed nine wickets in three matches. She has an average of 6.55 and an economy rate of 5.90.
5 Must-picks with players stats for WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
WI-W vs EN-W match expert tips
Charlie Dean has been in outrageous form with the ball and could prove to be the X-factor in your WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 fantasy team.
WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Rashada Williams
Batters: Sophia Dunkley, Hayley Knight, Shemaine Campbelle
All-rounders: Charlie Dean (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver
Bowlers: Lauren Bell (vc), Sophie Ecclestone, Afy Fletcher, Sheneta Grimmond
WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: Rashada Williams, Amy Jones
Batters: Sophia Dunkley (vc), Hayley Knight, Shemaine Campbelle
All-rounders: Charlie Dean, Hayley Matthews (c), Nat Sciver
Bowlers: Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, Sheneta Grimmond