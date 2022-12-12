WI-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for England Women vs West Indies Women, 1st T20I

West Indies Women (WI-W) will take on England Women (ENG-W) in the 1st T20I of the England Women vs West Indies Women series on Monday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the WI-W vs ENG-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

England Women won their last T20I series, against India Women by 2-1, whereas West Indies Women lost their last T20I series, to New Zealand Women by 3-1.

West Indies Women will try their best to win the match, but England Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win this match.

WI-W vs ENG-W Match Details

The 1st T20I of the England Women vs West Indies Women series will be played on December 12 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to start at 3:30 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI-W vs ENG-W, England Women vs West Indies Women Series, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 12th December 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua has a bowling-friendly pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both pacers and spinners. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect bowlers to take a lot of wickets. Fans can expect a low-scoring contest.

WI-W vs ENG-W Form Guide

WI-W - L L L

ENG-W - W W W

WI-W vs ENG-W Probable Playing XI

WI-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Hayley Matthews (C), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Sheneta Grimmond, Kycia Knight (wk), Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams

ENG-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Alice Capsey, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell

WI-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Jones

A Jones, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. K Knight is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Knight

S Dunkley and H Knight are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. D Wyatt is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

H Matthews

H Matthews and N Sciver are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C Dean is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Ecclestone

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ecclestone and A Fletcher. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. K Brunt is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WI-W vs ENG-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

H Matthews is one of the best players in today's match as she will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has already smashed 1,252 runs and taken 66 wickets in the last 69 T20I matches.

N Sciver

N Sciver is one of the best picks for today's match as she will bowl in middle overs and bat in the top order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for grand leagues. She has already smashed 1,908 runs and taken 76 wickets in the last 99 T20I matches.

5 Must-Picks for WI-W vs ENG-W, 1st T20I

S Ecclestone

K Brunt

H Knight

N Sciver

H Matthews

West Indies Women vs England Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death-over specialists who will also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

West Indies Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Jones

Batters: H Knight, S Dunkley, D Wyatt

All-rounders: N Sciver, H Matthews, C Henry, C Dean

Bowlers: S Ecclestone, A Fletcher, K Brunt

West Indies Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Knight

Batters: H Knight, S Dunkley, K Knight

All-rounders: N Sciver, H Matthews, C Dean

Bowlers: S Ecclestone, A Fletcher, K Brunt, L Bell

Poll : 0 votes