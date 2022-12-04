WI-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for England Women vs West Indies Women, 1st ODI

West Indies Women (WI-W) will take on England Women (ENG-W) in the first ODI of the England Women vs West Indies Women series on Sunday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the WI-W vs ENG-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams will play their first game of the series. England lost their last ODI series to India 3-0, whereas West Indies lost their last ODI series to New Zealand 2-1. West Indies will look to win the game, but England are a better team and expected to prevail.

WI-W vs ENG-W Match Details

The first ODI of the England Women vs West Indies Women series will be played on December 4 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua at 11:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WI-W vs ENG-W, England Women vs West Indies Women Series, 1st ODI

Date and Time: December 4, 2022; 11:30 pm IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua has a bowling pitch conducive to both pacers and spinners. The pitch will be fresh, expect bowlers to take a lot of wickets and a low-scoring game.

WI-W vs ENG-W Form Guide

WI-W - L L W

ENG-W - L L L

WI-W vs ENG-W Probable Playing XIs

WI-W

No major injury updates

Rashada Williams (wk), Kycia Knight, Karishma Ramharack, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Hayley Matthews (c)

ENG-W

No major injury updates

Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Alice Davidson Richards, Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Ecclestone, Heather Knight (c), Emma Lamb

WI-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Knights

Knights, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. A Jones Basu is another good pick.

Batters

H Knight

T Beaumont and H Knight are the two best batter picks. E Lamb is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

H Matthews

H Matthews and N Sciver are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C Henry is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Ecclestone

The top bowler picks are S Ecclestone and A Fletcher. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and can also be expect them to bowl in death overs. S Selman is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WI-W vs ENG-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

H Matthews is one of the best players in this game, as she bats in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. She's one of the best captaincy picks and has scored 1852 runs and taken 83 wickets in 72 ODI games.

N Sciver

N Sciver is one of the best picks, as she bowls in the middle overs and bat in the top order. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has scored 2829 runs and taken 63 wickets in 91 ODIs.

Five Must-Picks for WI-W vs ENG-W, 1st ODI

S Ecclestone

A Fletcher

H Knight

N Sciver

H Matthews

West Indies Women vs England Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers who bowl at the death and also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

West Indies Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: K Knight

Batters: H Knight, E Lamb, T Beaumont

All-rounders: N Sciver, H Matthews

Bowlers: S Ecclestone, S Selman, A Fletcher, K Cross, C Dean

West Indies Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Knight

Batters: H Knight, E Lamb, T Beaumont

All-rounders: N Sciver, H Matthews, C Henry

Bowlers: S Ecclestone, A Fletcher, K Ramharack, C Dean

