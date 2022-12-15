WI-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for England Women vs West Indies Women, 2nd T20I

West Indies Women (WI-W) will take on England Women (ENG-W) in the second T20I of the England Women vs West Indies Women series on Thursday at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the WI-W vs ENG-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

West Indies lost their last game against England by eight wickets. England will look to seal the T20I series, just like in the ODI series. West Indies will look to keep the series alive, but England are a better team and expected to prevail.

WI-W vs ENG-W Match Details

The second game of the England Women vs West Indies Women series will be played on December 15 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown at 3:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WI-W vs ENG-W, England Women vs West Indies Women Series, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: December 15, 2022; 3:30 am IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

Pitch Report

Kensington Oval in Bridgetown has a bowling pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both pacers and spinners. The pitch will be fresh, so expect bowlers to take a lot of wickets. Expect a low-scoring game.

WI-W vs ENG-W Form Guide

WI-W - L L L L

ENG-W - W W W W

WI-W vs ENG-W Probable Playing XIs

WI-W

No major injury update

Hayley Matthews (C), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Djenaba Joseph, Kycia Knight (wk), Shabika Gajnabi, Rashada Williams

ENG-W

No major injury update

Maia Bouchier, Lauren Winfield, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

WI-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Williams (1 match, 23 runs)

R Williams, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. A Jones is another good pick.

Batters

D Wyatt (1 match, 59 runs)

S Dunkley and D Wyatt are the two best batter picks. H Knight is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

N Sciver (1 match, 3 runs, 1 wicket)

H Matthews and N Sciver are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C Henry is another good pick.

Bowlers

L Bell (1 match, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks are S Ecclestone and L Bell. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and can be expected to bowl at the death. K Brunt is another good pick.

WI-W vs ENG-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

Matthews is one of the best players in this game, as she bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs. She's one of the best captaincy picks. She has scored 1259 runs and taken 66 wickets in 70 T20Is.

N Sciver

Sciver is one of the best picks, as she bowls in the middle overs and bats in the top order. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has scored 1911 runs and taken 77 wickets in 100 T20Is.

Five Must-Picks for WI-W vs ENG-W, 2nd T20I

L Bell 3 wickets 101 points K Brunt 1 wicket 53 points N Sciver 3 runs and 1 wicket 44 points S Dunkley 25 runs 33 points D Wyatt 59 runs 100 points

West Indies Women vs England Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers who bat in the top order. Making them the captain and vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

West Indies Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Williams

Batters: H Knight, S Dunkley, D Wyatt

All-rounders: N Sciver, H Matthews, C Henry

Bowlers: L Bell, A Fletcher, K Brunt, S Ecclestone

West Indies Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Williams

Batters: S Campbelle, S Dunkley, D Wyatt

All-rounders: N Sciver, H Matthews

Bowlers: L Bell, A Fletcher, K Brunt, S Ecclestone, S Glenn

