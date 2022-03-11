WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup, Match 10

The 10th match of the Women's World Cup 2022 has West Indies Women (WI-W) taking on India Women (IN-W) at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.

The Windies have been the standout team in the tournament so far with two big wins over England and New Zealand. The likes of Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin have stepped up for the Windies, who look good for a top-four finish. India, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a tough loss to New Zealand earlier in the week. But Mithali Raj and co. will be keen to return to winning ways as soon as possible. With both teams eyeing a big win, a cracking game beckons in Hamilton.

WI-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

WI-W XI

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed and Shekera Selman

IN-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma/Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh and Rajeshwar Gayakwad

Match Details

WI-W vs IN-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: 12th March 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is a good one to bat on despite the bowlers getting some help. The new ball should do a bit early on, keeping the batters on their toes. The batters, meanwhile, will look to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. There should be some turn on offer in the middle overs too, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being par at the venue.

Today’s WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shemaine Campbelle: Shemaine Campbell was the star of the show in West Indies' win over England, scoring a crucial fifty down the order. While she has been in decent touch with the bat, Campbelle has been fairly good behind the stumps as well, making for a good addition to your WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana is one of the best players in the world, but she is due for a big performance at the top of the order. The southpaw is good against both pace and spin and given her experience and knack for scoring big runs, Mandhana is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews has led the Windies' charge for a top-four finish, with the all-rounder contributing heavily with both the bat and ball. Matthews has some experience to fall back on as well, having played in multiple franchise leagues across the world. With form on her side, one can back Matthews to come up with another impactful performance.

Bowler

Pooja Vastrakar: Pooja Vastrakar has been India's go-to player in the competition and comes into the game on the back of a four-fer against New Zealand. In addition to her bowling prowess, Vastrakar can score some handy runs down the order as well, making her a must-have in your WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews (WI-W)

Smriti Mandhana (IN-W)

Pooja Vastrakar (IN-W)

Important stats for WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews - 164 runs and 4 wickets in 2 Women's World Cup matches

Anisa Mohammed - 4 wickets in 2 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 21.00

Pooja Vastrakar - 73 runs and 4 wickets in 2 Women's World Cup matches

WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's World Cup 2022)

WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Chedean Nation, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Shamilia Connell, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Pooja Vastrakar.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-captain: Deandra Dottin.

WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana, Chedean Nation, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Anisa Mohammed, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Pooja Vastrakar.

Captain: Deepti Sharma. Vice-captain: Hayley Matthews.

