WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC Women’s World Cup Warm-Up, Match 6

West Indies Women (WI-W) will take on India Women (IN-W) in the sixth match of the ICC Women’s World Cup warm-ups at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora on Tuesday.

West Indies suffered a heavy 90-run defeat in their first warm-up match against Australia. Meanwhile, India won their last warm-up outing against South Africa by two runs, and will look to continue their winning momentum.

WI-W vs IN-W Probable Playing XIs

WI-W

Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Kycia Knight, Stefanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbell, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa H Mohammed, Shamilia Connell.

IN-W

Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar.

Match Details

Match: WI-W vs IN-W, ICC Women’s World Cup Warm-Up, Match 1.

Date and Time: March 01, 2022; 3:00 AM IST.

Venue: Mainpower Oval, Rangiora.

Pitch Report

The track is a good one for batting, and high scores are common. Pacers might find some help initially. Both teams could look to bat first on winning the toss.

Today’s WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Richa Ghosh is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role. She has scored 222 runs in seven ODIs at an average of almost 45.

Batters

Deandra Dottin is a key performer for the West Indies. She has plenty of experience, having amassed 3528 runs in 135 games.

Meanwhile, despite being in the twilight of her career, Indian captain Mithali Raj continues to be a reliable run-scorer. She has 7623 runs to her name in 225 ODIs.

All-rounders

West Indies captain Stefanie Taylor is a leading figure with both bat and ball. In her previous game against Australia, she smacked 66 runs, and also picked up three wickets. Taylor could be a fabulous captaincy choice for your WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur has been an incredible form, notching up a century in the previous game against South Africa. She’d look to set the tempo for her team with the bat in this World Cup.

Bowlers

Rajeshwari Gayakwad is a fabulous bowler, who has gotten her career off to a great start. She collected four wickets in her last game.

Five best players to pick in WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Stefanie Taylor (WI-W) – 162 points

Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W) – 129 points

Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IN-W) – 117 points

Hayley Matthews (WI-W) – 98 points

Yastika Bhatia (IN-W) – 77 points.

Key stats for WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Stefanie Taylor: 5147 runs and 148 wickets in 137 matches.

Harmanpreet Kaur: 2664 runs and 27 wickets in 111 matches.

Hayley Matthews: 1504 runs and 68 wickets in 61 matches.

Mithali Raj: 7623 runs in 225 matches.

Deandra Dottin: 3528 runs and 69 wickets in 135 matches.

WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Deandra Dottin, Shafali Verma, Mithali Raj, Stefanie Taylor, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anisa Mohammed, Jhulan Goswami.

Captain: Stefanie Taylor. Vice-Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur.

WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Deandra Dottin, Mithali Raj, Stefanie Taylor, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anisa Mohammed, Jhulan Goswami.

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-Captain: Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

