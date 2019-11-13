WI-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Nov 15th, 2019

Preview

Fantasy Cricket Tips

India women look to seal yet another T20I series win as they face hosts, West Indies women in the third T20I on Friday. The previous two games have seen India dominate the Windies from start to finish. Shafali Verma has been the star of the show with two fifties at the top of the order. The West Indians haven't been able to cope against India's bowling and would hope to put in a better batting performance in this game. With the action shifting to Guyana, the hosts will hope for a change in fortune although it is a tough ask against the Indians. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

West Indies Women:

Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Stacy Ann-King, Anisa Mohammed(C), Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shakera Selman, Chedean Nation, Natasha McLean, Shemaine Campbell, Shabika Gajnabi, Afy Fletcher and Aaliyah Alleyne.

India Women:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Mansi Joshi and Arundhati Reddy

Playing XI Updates:

West Indies Women:

Shakera Selman and Shabika Gajnabi should come into the side at the expense of Chinelle Henry and Sheneta Grimmond with better performances required for the home side. With Stafanie Taylor ruled out of the series, a lot rides on the shoulders of Hayley Matthews and Stacy Ann-King with both bat and ball. Natasha McLean has shown glimpses of what she is capable but needs to go on make a big one. Much is expected from Afy Fletcher and Anisa Mohammed as well who have looked threatening with the ball at times.

Possible XI: Matthews, King, Nation, McLean, Campbelle(WK), Knight, Alleyne, Afy, Anisa (C), Selman and Gajnabi

India Women:

Not many changes are expected from India with a series win on the line for them. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have been the stars of the show and will once again be key for them at the top of the order. Even if they fail, they have the services of Kaur and Rodrigues, who are two of the best in the business.

Their bowling unit is in decent form with Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma picking seven wickets between them so far. Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey have also complemented them with the ball, which makes this Indian side the favourites for this game.

Possible XI: Verma, Mandhana, Jemimah, Kaur (C), Deepti, Bhatia (WK), Pooja, Veda, Radha, Poonam and Shikha

Match Details:

India Women vs West Indies Women, 3rd T20I

15th November 2019, 3:30 AM IST

Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report:

The Providence Stadium should keep everyone interested with a decent pitch on offer. Spin should have a major say while the pacers will also get some swing from the overlying conditions. Although it has been raining at times, the forecast is clear for this game with chasing being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Shemaine Campbelle and Taniya Bhatia are available for the same number of credits. Nevertheless, Campbelle should get the nod for this game with the West Indian vice-captain's experience being a telling factor. Given India's top heavy batting unit, Bhatia might not get a chance to bat which makes Campbelle the perfect candidate for the fantasy team.

Batters: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have scored 97 and 142 runs respectively in the two T20Is. They have looked in very good knick and should be able to score more runs in Guyana. Along with the Indian opening pair, Stacy Ann-King should also be a great option with her added bowling ability also being key. One of Chedean Nation or Natasha McLean should also suffice as the fourth option.

Allrounders: Three allrounders are picked in the side with Deepti Sharma and Hayley Matthews being key to either side's fortunes. While Deepti has done her bit with five wickets in two games, the West Indians are yet to see the best of Hayley Matthews at the top of the order. In a must win game, Matthews can be banked upon to deliver while Harmanpreet Kaur rounds off the allrounders department with her big-hitting antics bound to have a say in this game.

Bowlers: Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav are must haves in the side with both spinners capable of picking wickets in the middle overs. They have already accounted for five wickets together and should add to their tally. Along with the spin twins, Shikha Pandey is also a dependable option while the likes of Afy Fletcher and Anisa Mohammed could also pick a wicket or two if India bat first on Friday.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana has been brilliant since her return from injury. She has scored a fifty as well in the two T20Is and should inflict more carnage at the expense of the West Indian bowlers. While she is an obvious choice for the multiplier options, the likes of Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav are also viable candidates. If one were to pick a West Indian as captain or vice-captain, Hayley Matthews would be the perfect pick.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shemaine Campbelle, Smriti Mandhana, Chedean Nation, Stacy Ann-King, Shafali Verma, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav. Captain: Smriti Mandhana, Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Hayley Matthews, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav and Afy Fletcher. Captain: Poonam Yadav, Vice-Captain: Smriti Mandhana