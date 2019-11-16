WI-W vs IND-W 4th T20 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Nov 17th, 2019

After sealing a series win over West Indies Women, India Women will look forward inflicting a clean sweep as both teams face off in the fourth T20I on Sunday. Apart from their solitary win in the first ODI, West Indies just haven't come to terms with the quality of Indian bowling with Hayley Matthews and co being skittled for 59 in the previous game. Apart from the Indian spinners, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have been sensational as well with the former scoring two fifties in the series already. While West Indies looks to salvage some pride, they will find it tough against a formidable Indian side at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Squads to choose from:

West Indies Women:

Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Stacy Ann-King, Anisa Mohammed(C), Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shakera Selman, Chedean Nation, Natasha McLean, Shemaine Campbell, Shabika Gajnabi, Afy Fletcher and Aaliyah Alleyne.

India Women:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Mansi Joshi and Arundhati Reddy

Playing XI Updates:

West Indies Women:

With the series outcome already clear, West Indies might want to tinker with their combination. They could hand Cherry-Ann Fraser a debut while Shabika Gajnabi is also available on the sidelines. The West Indies haven't been able to cope up with the Indian bowling and will bank on Hayley Matthews and Chedean Nation for this game. Much is expected from Afy Fletcher and Anisa Mohammed, who have been their best bowlers in this series.

Possible XI: Matthews, King, Fraser, Campbelle(WK), Nation, McLean, Knight, Afy, Anisa (C), Selman and Gajnabi.

India Women:

No changes are expected from India after yet another commanding win over the hosts. In spite of their openers failing, Jemimah Rodrigues was able to guide the Indians to an easy win in the previous game. Their bowling unit has been spot on with Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav being the pick of the bowlers. While there is a possibility of Arundhati Reddy and Mansi Joshi of making an appearance on Sunday, India would like to stick with the same combination and go all out for a clean sweep.

Possible XI: Verma, Mandhana, Jemimah, Kaur (C), Veda, Deepti, Taniya (WK), Shikha, Radha, Poonam and Pooja.

Match Details:

West Indies Women vs India Women, 4th T20I

17th November 2019, 11:00 PM IST

Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report:

The pitch is favourable for the spinners with as many as 11 wickets out of the twelve accounted by the spinners. Teams will prefer batting first on this surface with the pitch getting slower as the match progresses. 120 should be a match-winning total here with the toss playing a key role in this game.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both keepers, Shemaine Campbelle and Taniya Bhatia are available for the same credits although Campbelle should get the nod for this game. With Bhatia batting down the order, she might not get the chance to bat which leaves us with only one viable candidate in Campbelle.

Batters: Both Indian openers, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are capable of scoring quick runs on what is a tough wicket to bat on. With the option of Jemimah Rodrigues also available, both of them are picked in the fantasy side. Along with them, one of Chedean Nation or Natasha McLean could also make the side depending on the balance of the fantasy side.

Allrounders: Deepti Sharma has picked seven wickets in three games so far and looks good for more on what is a turning track. While Indian captain, Harmanpreet Kaur also fits the bill, much is expected from Hayley Matthews. She is due for a big knock at the top of the order although her bowling has been fairly decent over the last two games.

Bowlers: Three Indian bowlers are picked in the side with Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav being the ones to watch out for. Pooja Vastrakar is preferred as she has been promoted on occasions to up the ante. One of Afy Fletcher or the experienced Shakera Selman should round the team off for this game.

Captain: If India was to bowl first, then picking Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma as the multiplier options would be beneficial. Both spinners have troubled the Windies with their guile and turn and should pick a wicket or two on Sunday. If a batting option were to be picked, Hayley Matthews and Smriti Mandhana fit the bill for the same.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shemaine Campbelle, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Chedean Nation, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Afy Fletcher, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav. Captain: Smriti Mandhana, Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shemaine Campbelle, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Natasha McLean, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav and Shakera Selman. Captain: Deepti Sharma, Vice-Captain: Radha Yadav