WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd ODI – June 28, 2023  

West Indies Women (WI-W) and Ireland Women (IR-W) are set to face each other in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, June 28. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

West Indies, led by Hayley Matthews, won the opening ODI by 58 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. After scoring 297 for six, the hosts restricted the Irish team to 239 for nine in 50 overs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the WI-W vs IRE-W game

#3 Hayley Matthews (WI-W) – 9 credits

WBBL - Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers

Hayley Matthews should definitely be picked for the WI-W vs IR-W match as she is one of the best all-rounders in world cricket. She showed her class in the first game by winning the Player of the Match award. Matthews scored 109 runs off 106 balls with 10 fours and two sixes while batting first. Thereafter, she picked up three wickets to restrict the opposition.

#2 Stafanie Taylor (WI-W) – 9 credits

Australia v West Indies - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Stafanie Taylor has been among the most consistent performers and should be picked in the WI-W vs IR-W match. She batted at No.3 in the first game and scored 55 runs off 69 balls with the help of four fours. Taylor also stitched together a partnership of 156 runs for the second wicket along with Hayley Matthews. She eventually got out to Cara Murray.

#1 Gaby Lewis (IRE-W) – 8.5 credits

Ireland v England - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Gaby Lewis is among the most consistent players Ireland Women have. Fantasy users should pick him for the WI-W vs IR-W match. Although the visiting team lost the previous game, Lewis grabbed the limelight with her knock. She scored 83 runs off 102 balls with six fours before Matthews accounted for her wicket.

