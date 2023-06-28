WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Ireland Women vs West Indies Women 2023, Match 2

West Indies Women (WI-W) will square off against Ireland Women (IR-W) in the second ODI match of the Ireland Women tour of West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia in Gros Islet on Wednesday, June 28. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

In the first match, the West Indies Women managed to win by 58 runs. The hosts looked like the better side on the day across departments and were the deserved winners of the match. Ireland will be looking to make a comeback in the series and win the match.

WI-W vs IR-W Match Details

The second ODI of the Ireland Women's tour of the West Indies will be played on June 28 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia in Gros Islet. The match will commence at 7.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WI-W vs IR-W, Match 2, Ireland Women vs West Indies Women 2023

Date and Time: June 28, 2023, Wednesday; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia, Gros Islet

WI-W vs IR-W Probable Playing XIs

WI-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

WI-W Probable Playing XI

S Campbelle, R Williams (wk), Stafanie Taylor, A Alleyne, Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry, C Fraser, Q Joseph, Z James, Afy Fletcher, and S Connell.

IR-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IR-W Probable Playing XI

M Waldron, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, S MacMahon, Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, E Richardson, L Paul, A Kelly, A Canning, and C Murray.

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Shemaine Campbelle

Shemaine Campbelle looked good with the bat in the first match. She also is good behind the stumps and will be giving points there also.

Batter - Gaby Lewis

Gaby Lewis played a brilliant knock of 83 runs and set up a good platform for her team. Although Ireland lost the match, Lewis looked in good touch and she will be a good pick from the batters section for this match.

All-rounder - Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews scored a brilliant century and then went on to pick up three wickets in the first match. Her all-round form proves that Matthews will be a great choice for the match.

Bowler - Cara Murray

Cara Murray was the best bowler for Ireland in the first match. Murray picked up three wickets from 10 overs, conceding runs at an economy of six runs per over. She will be a top pick from the bowler's category for this match.

WI-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hayley Matthews

After Hayley Matthews' performance in the last match, there is no doubt she deserves to be either the captain or vice-captain for the match. She will be giving you points with both the bat and the ball and hence a chance for you to maximize your points.

Gaby Lewis

Gaby Lewis looked in good touch in the first match. She scored a brilliant half-century and will be looking to carry the momentum forward. Lewis will be a prime pick from the

Five Must-Picks for WI-W vs IR-W, Match 2

Orla Prendergast

Hayley Matthews

Afy Fletcher

Gaby Lewis

Amy Hunter

WI-W vs IR-W Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting. The batters will find it comfortable to play shots through the line of the ball. However, as the match progresses, the wicket might slow down a bit and the spinner might come into the play.

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Head-to-head Team

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: S Campbelle

Batters: S Taylor, Gaby Lewis (vc)

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (c), Laura Delany Orla Prendergast, C Henry

Bowlers: S Connell, A Fletcher, C Murray, A Kelly

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Grand League Team

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: S Campbelle

Batters: S Taylor, Gaby Lewis

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (c), Laura Delany Orla Prendergast, C Henry

Bowlers: S Connell, A Fletcher (vc), C Murray, A Kelly

