WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

West Indies Women (WI-W) will take on New Zealand Women (NZ-W) in the second ODI match of the three-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Thursday, September 22. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

New Zealand Women eked out a close five-run win in the first ODI of the series. The game was reduced to 35-overs-a-side after rain intervened and West Indies Women racked up 168/5 batting first.

New Zealand Women reached 159/5 with two overs to go before the rain came down once again. That’s when the D/L method came into picture and helped the White Ferns take a 1-0 lead in this series.

WI-W vs NZ-W, Match Details

The second match of the three-match ODI series between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women will be played on September 22, 2022, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The game is set to take place at 7.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WI-W vs NZ-W

Date & Time: September 22, 2022, 7.00 pm IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua is likely to be a good one to bat on. There could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers and the spinners may find some help as well. Thus, an all-round surface might be in store for this game.

WI-W vs NZ-W Probable Playing 11 today

West Indies Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

West Indies Women Probable Playing XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Stafanie Taylor, Natasha McLean, Afy Fletcher, Kyshona Knight, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Shabika Gajnabi, and Shakera Selman.

New Zealand Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

New Zealand Women Probable Playing XI: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, and Fran Jonas.

Today’s WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rashada Williams (1 match, 19 runs)

Rashada Williams made a decent contribution with the bat. She opened the batting for West Indies Women and scored 19 in the first game of the series. She can also be handy behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Suzie Bates (1 match, 51 runs)

Suzie Bates looked quite solid with the bat in the last game. The veteran opener racked up 51 off 65 balls and laid the foundation during New Zealand Women’s run-chase. She can also contribute nicely with the ball if required.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sophie Devine (1 match, 25 runs, 0 wickets)

Sophie Devine seemed to be in great touch with the bat and she scored 25 off 24 balls but couldn’t convert that start. Plus, she has the knack for picking up wickets regularly with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Fran Jonas (1 match, 2 wickets)

Fran Jonas bowled a brilliant spell in the first ODI of the series. The 18-year-old left-arm spinner had figures of 7-2-22-2.

WI-W vs NZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Amelia Kerr (1 match, 47 runs, 0 wickets)

Amelia Kerr was excellent in the first ODI. She may not have picked up a wicket but she bowled seven overs and conceded just 26 runs. She also struck an unbeaten 47 to take the White Ferns home.

Hayley Matthews (1 match, 2 runs, 3 wickets)

Hayley Matthews couldn’t get going with the bat but she was superb with the ball. The West Indies all-rounder returned with figures of 3/28 from seven overs.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Amelia Kerr 47 runs & 0 wickets in 1 match Hayley Matthews 2 runs & 3 wickets in 1 match Suzie Bates 51 runs in 1 match Fran Jonas 2 wickets in 1 match Kyshona Knight 36 runs in 1 match

WI-W vs NZ-W match expert tips

All-rounders like Hayley Matthews, Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr will be key captaincy options. Top-order batters like Stafanie Taylor, Suzie Bates and Maddy Green might be crucial as well.

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women - 2nd ODI.

Wicket-keeper: Rashada Williams

Batters: Stafanie Taylor, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Kyshona Knight

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women - 2nd ODI.

Wicket-keeper: Rashada Williams

Batters: Stafanie Taylor, Suzie Bates, Brooke Halliday

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Chinelle Henry

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jonas

