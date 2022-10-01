WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

West Indies Women (WI-W) will lock horns with New Zealand Women (NZ-W) in the second T20I at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday, October 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

West Indies pulled off a big win in the previous game, defending a paltry total of 115 against the likes of Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates. While their batting unit struggled for runs, their bowlers fired in unison to hand them a series lead. However, they are against a strong White Ferns outfit who have a good mix of youth and experience. Although New Zealand will start the game as the clear favorites, the Windies are no pushovers, making for an interesting clash in Antigua.

WI-W vs NZ-W Match Details, 2nd T20I

The second T20I of the five-match series between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women will take place in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI-W vs NZ-W, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 1st October 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Live Streaming: Fancode

WI-W vs NZ-W pitch report for 2nd T20I

The previous game saw only 239 runs being scored across both innings, thereby indicating a bowler-friendly track. The powerplay phase will be crucial with a couple of wickets falling in both innings during the first six overs. Batting first would be the ideal choice with the pitch likely to slow down.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average 1st-innings score: 115

Average 2nd-innings score: 114

WI-W vs NZ-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

West Indies Women injury/team news

No changes are expected.

West Indies Women probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews (c), Natasha McLean, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chedean Nation, Kyshona Knight, Rashada Williams, Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Afy Fletcher, Shekera Selman and Karishma Ramharack.

New Zealand Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

New Zealand Women probable playing 11

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Izzy Gaze (wk) and Fran Jonas.

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 match top picks for 2nd T20I

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Natasha McLean (37 matches, 419 runs, strike-rate: 90.30)

Natasha McLean is a talented batter who has scored 419 runs in 37 matches. The West Indies opener has a strike rate of 90.30 and is capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order. With Izzy Gaze unlikely to bat any higher than No. 7, McLean should be a handy pick for your WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Sophie Devine (23 off 18 balls in the previous match)

Sophie Devine is a prolific runscorer in this format, scoring over 2792 runs in 108 matches. She has a strike rate of 123 in T20Is and is also capable of holding her own with the ball. With Devine due a big performance, she is a must-have in your WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amelia Kerr (3/16 and three off six in the previous match)

Amelia Kerr had a good bowling performance in the previous game, picking up three wickets. Kerr has 49 wickets in 48 matches at an economy rate of 5.93. With Kerr also likely to bat in the top order, she is a top pick in your WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Fran Jonas (4-0-13-2 in the previous match)

Fran Jonas was brilliant in the previous game, picking up two wickets while conceding only 13 runs in her four overs. Although she has only played five games in her career so far, Jonas is averaging 16.40 with the ball, holding her in good stead. With the conditions being great for swing-bowling, Jonas is one to watch out for in this game.

WI-W vs NZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews is one of the best all-rounders in the world with over 1000 runs and 50 wickets to her name in the format. The West Indies captain has ample experience of playing all around the world. With Matthews due for a big performance, she should be a viable captaincy option for your WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Amelia Kerr

Amelia Kerr was the standout performer in the ODI series, scoring 98 runs and picking up one wicket in three matches. While her batting form has been decent, Kerr also found her groove with the ball, taking three wickets in the previous T20I. With the conditions playing into her hands, Kerr is a good captain or vice-captain in your WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WI-W vs NZ-W, 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Hayley Matthews 15(23) in the previous match Sophie Devine 23(18) in the previous match Chinelle Henry 3/26 in the previous match Amelia Kerr 3/16 in the previous match Fran Jonas 2/13 in the previous match

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for 2nd T20I

As many as four wickets fell in the powerplay phase across both innings in the previous game. The conditions are good for pacers in Antigua, bringing the likes of Fran Jonas and Chinelle Henry into play. Although she bowled only two overs, Lea Tahuhu should also have a major say with the ball. Given her ability with the bat as well, Tahuhu should be a good pick for your WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd T20I, Head To Head

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd T20I, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Natasha McLean

Batters: Suzie Bates, Chedean Nation, Kyshona Knight

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Sophie Devine (c), Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr (vc)

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Shekera Selman, Fran Jonas

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd T20I, Grand League

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd T20I, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rashada Williams

Batters: Suzie Bates, Chedean Nation, Maddy Green

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr (c)

Bowlers: Karishma Ramharack, Shekera Selman, Fran Jonas

