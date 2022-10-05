WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 4th T20I

West Indies Women (WI-W) will lock horns with New Zealand Women (NZ-W) in the fourth T20I at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday, October 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction team.

After a disappointing start to the series, New Zealand have hit back with two convincing performances to edge ahead in the five-match rubber. The likes of Maddy Green and Fran Jonas have impressed with New Zealand only a win away from sealing a series win. However, West Indies have shown glimpses of their ability with Hayley Matthews being key to their fortunes. With both sides eyeing a big win, an entertaining game is on the cards in Antigua.

WI-W vs NZ-W Match Details, 4th T20I

The fourth T20I of the five-match series between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women will take place in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI-W vs NZ-W, 4th T20I

Date and Time: 5th October 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Live Streaming: Fancode

WI-W vs NZ-W pitch report for 4th T20I

The average score in the series has been 105 with the bowlers ruling the roost. There is ample help available for both pacers and spinners, who have accounted for 18 and 19 wickets in the series, respectively. Chasing has been the preferred option for New Zealand, who have managed to win the toss on all three occasions in the series.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 105

Average 2nd-innings score: 106

WI-W vs NZ-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

West Indies Women injury/team news

No changes are expected.

West Indies Women probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Chedean Nation, Kyshona Knight, Rashada Williams (wk), Chinelle Henry, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Afy Fletcher, Shekera Selman and Karishma Ramharack.

New Zealand Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

New Zealand Women probable playing 11

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze (wk) and Fran Jonas.

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 match top picks for 4th T20I

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rashada Williams (3 matches, 46 runs, Average: 15.33)

Rashada Williams has had her moments in the series, scoring 46 runs in three matches. Although she struggled to get going in the previous game, Rashada has looked good against spin. With Izzy Gaze batting lower down the order, Williams stands out as the only viable wicketkeeper pick for your WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Kyshona Knight (3 matches, 62 runs, Average: 20.67)

Kyshone Knight has been one of West Indies' top batters, scoring 62 runs at an average of 20.67. She has scores of 42 and 16 in her last two outings. With Knight likely to bat in the top order, she should be a good addition to your WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amelia Kerr (3 matches, 24 runs, 4 wickets)

Amelia Kerr has been consistent in the series, picking up four wickets in three matches. She is conceding less than six runs per over in the series as well. She also adds value with her batting in the White Ferns' middle order, making her a must-have in your WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Fran Jonas (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 9.60)

Fran Jonas has been the star pacer for New Zealand in the series, picking up five wickets in three matches. She has impressed in the powerplay with an economy rate of just 4.00 in the series. Given the conditions on offer, Jonas should be a handy pick in your WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

WI-W vs NZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews has been in good form in the series with 53 runs and five wickets to her name. While her off-spin has been West Indies' go-to option, Matthews' batting prowess is yet to come to the fore. Given her experience and the conditions on offer, Matthews can be backed as a captain or vice-captain pick in your WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine has blown cold in the T20I series so far, scoring only 34 runs in three matches. However, she is one of the most destructive batters with an average of 29.81 in the format. With Devine chipping in with a few wickets in the series already, she should be a viable captaincy pick in your WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WI-W vs NZ-W, 4th T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Hayley Matthews 5 wickets in 3 matches Sophie Devine 34 runs in 3 matches Chinelle Henry 3 wickets in 3 matches Amelia Kerr 24 runs, 4 wickets in 3 matches Fran Jonas 5 wickets in 3 matches

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for 4th T20I

The powerplay phase in the previous game saw as many as five wickets fall across both innings. The conditions have been brilliant for bowling early on, with the average first wicket partnership in the series also being 14. Along the same lines, Jess Kerr is one of the best exponents of swing bowling in the world. With Kerr turning out figures of 1/5 in her two overs in the previous match, she could be backed to have a major impact in this game as well.

Take your WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this WI-W vs NZ-W match, click here!

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 4th T20I, Head To Head

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rashada Williams

Batters: Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Kyshona Knight

Allrounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Chinelle Henry

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 4th T20I, Grand League

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rashada Williams

Batters: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Kyshona Knight

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (c), Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr (vc), Cherry Ann Fraser

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far