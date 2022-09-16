WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for New Zealand Women tour of West Indies 2022, 1st ODI

West Indies Women (WI-W) will lock horns with New Zealand Women (NZ-W) in the first ODI of the New Zealand Women tour of West Indies 2022 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday, September 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the 1st ODI.

The last time West Indies Women played a women’s ODI match was back in March earlier this year. On that occasion, they defeated New Zealand by a slim margin of three runs. Following the retirement of Deandra Dottin, star all-rounder Hayley Matthews has been appointed as the new captain and she will be leading the side here against the White Ferns here.

New Zealand Women failed to make much of an impression during the ODI World Cup held back in March and they haven’t played in the 50-over format since then. Sophie Devine is leading a strong squad on the tour of the Caribbean and the White Ferns have won four of their last five ODI matches against West Indies and will be the favorites here as well.

WI-W vs NZ-W Match Details, 1st ODI

The first ODI of New Zealand Women's tour of West Indies 2022 will be played on September 16 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The match is set to take place at 7.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI-W vs NZ-W, New Zealand Women tour of West Indies 2022, 1st ODI

Date and Time: September 16, 2022, 7.00 pm IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

WI-W vs NZ-W Pitch Report

The track at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua is expected to be well-balanced and both batters and bowlers are likely to find assistance here. In the last 10 Women’s ODI games played here, the average first innings score is 186.

Last 5 matches (this series)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

WI-W vs NZ-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

West Indies Women: L-NR-L-W-L

New Zealand Women: W-L-L-L-W

WI-W vs NZ-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

West Indies Women Injury/Team News

Star all-rounders Kycia Knight and Anisa Mohammed are not available for this series.

West Indies Women Probable Playing 11

Chedean Nation, Kyshona Knight, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews (C), Chinelle Henry, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, and Afy Fletcher.

New Zealand Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

New Zealand Women Probable Playing 11

Isabella Gaze, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Sophie Devine (C), Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, and Fran Jonas.

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Shemaine Campbelle (99 matches, 1357 runs, Average: 20.25)

Shemaine Campbelle will be a fantastic wicketkeeper choice for your WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Team. She will be playing her 100th ODI here and has scored 1357 runs during her career. She has also picked up 21 wickets.

Top Batter pick

Suzie Bates (142 matches, 5045 runs, Average: 41.01)

Veteran Suzie Bates is one of the best players in the history of New Zealand Women’s Cricket. Having played over 140 matches, she has a ton of experience and has scored over 5000 runs at an average of over 41. Bates has also scalped 75 wickets at an economy rate of 4.94.

Top All-rounder pick

Amelia Kerr (53 matches, 1240 runs and 76 wickets)

Amelia Kerr is the latest sensation to emerge out of New Zealand cricket and she has been in sparkling form this year. Amelia has 1240 runs to her name and she has also taken 76 wickets at an economy rate of 4.58.

Top Bowler pick

Hayley Jensen (30 matches, 24 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.94)

Hayley Jensen has played 30 ODI games and has 24 wickets to her name. She has bowled with a strong economy rate of 4.94.

WI-W vs NZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews is one of the most in-form all-rounders in the world who will be shouldering the added responsibility of captaining West Indies Women. She has scored 1764 runs in 69 matches at an average of over 27 and she has also taken 78 wickets at an economy of 4.03. Matthews could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Sophie Devine

Having played 128 ODI matches during her career, Sophie Devine has been very impactful. She has scored 3227 runs at an average of over 31 and at a strike rate of over 82. Devine has also taken 87 wickets at an economy rate of 4.47.

5 Must-picks with players stats for WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats (ODI career stats) Hayley Matthews 1764 runs and 78 wickets Sophie Devine 3227 runs and 87 wickets Suzie Bates 5045 runs and 75 wickets Shemaine Campbelle 1357 runs Amelia Kerr 1240 runs and 76 wickets

WI-W vs NZ-W match expert tips

Hayley Matthews and Sophie Devine are two excellent all-round options for your WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy.

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st ODI, Head to Head League

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Shemaine Campbelle

Batters: Maddy Green, Stafanie Taylor, Suzie Bates

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Devine

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Shakera Selman

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st ODI, Grand League

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Shemaine Campbelle

Batters: Maddy Green, Stafanie Taylor, Suzie Bates

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Lea Tahuhu, Sophie Devine

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Hayley Jensen, Shakera Selman

