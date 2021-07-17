WI-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s women’s ODI match - July 18, 2021

West Indies Women and Pakistan Women will lock horns in the fifth ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.

After sealing the five-match series, West Indies Women lost their plot in the fourth ODI and conceded a victory to the visitors. Kyshona Knight and skipper Stafanie Taylor’s superb knocks took the hosts to 210 in 49.4 overs. Fatima Sana and Nashra Sandhu were impressive for Pakistan Women with four wickets each.

Pakistan opener Sidra Ameen was brilliant in facing the new ball and put up an 87-ball 41 runs on the board. Her knock set the stage for the visitors to stay on track while chasing the total. In the middle order, Omaima Sohail and Nida Dar played two valuable knocks to take the side over the victory line. Pakistan took 48.3 overs to successfully chase down the total.

Going into the final encounter of the ODI series, West Indies Women will aim to make a strong comeback to end the series on a high. For Pakistan Women, it’s all about continuing their winning momentum in the dead rubber to make things interesting.

Squads to choose from

West Indies Women

Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Caneisha Isaac and Aaliyah Alleyne

Pakistan Women

Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Khan, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Nahida Khan, Sidra Nawaz, Sidra Ameen, Javeria Rauf, Iram Javed, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Maham Tariq, Kainat Imtiaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Saba Nazir, Rameen Shamim, Syeda Aroob Shah, Kaynat Hafeez, Ayesha Naseem and Najiha Alvi

Probable Playing XIs

West Indies Women

Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor (c), Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Chinelle Henry, Rashada Williams (wk), Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman

Pakistan Women

Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan (c), Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

Match Details

Match: West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, Fifth ODI

Date and Time (IST): 18th July, 7:00 PM

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch report

There’s a lot of assistance for bowlers on this surface with medium pacers getting lateral movement in the initial 10 overs and later on spinners taking the mantle. Batters need to spend some time before going for their shots.

With sunny weather in the forecast, we can expect a cracking contest between the bat and the ball. 230 should be the par score on this tricky wicket.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WI-W vs PAK-W)

WI-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muneeba Ali, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Omaima Sohail, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Nida Dar, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Fatima Sana

Captain: Hayley Matthews Vice-captain: Stafanie Taylor

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muneeba Ali, Chedean Nation, Javeria Khan, Kyshona Knight, Omaima Sohail, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Nida Dar, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Fatima Sana

Captain: Muneeba Ali Vice-captain: Javeria Khan

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee