WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd ODI match - July 9th, 2021

The second ODI of the five-match series between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women will be played on Friday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

West Indies Women were ruthless in the opening game of the series, cruising to a five-wicket win courtesy of an all-round performance by skipper Stafanie Taylor. Pakistan Women will now be hoping to bounce back and square the series.

On that note, let’s look at three players you can pick as captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the clash between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women.

#3 Anisa Mohammed

England v West Indies - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

Anisa Mohammed is a right-arm off-break bowler with heaps of international experience; she has played over 200 matches for the West Indies.

Anisa was impressive in the first ODI of the series as she picked up two wickets, whilst giving away 31 runs in her quota of 10 overs. She got the big wicket of Pakistan skipper Javeria Khan and then accounted for Omaima Sohail.

#2 Nida Dar

WBBL - Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder

All-rounder Nida Dar is a vital member of the Pakistan side. The 34-year-old was brilliant for her side in the first ODI. Coming in to bat at No. 5, Dar fended off everything the Caribbean bowlers threw at her, scoring a crucial fifty.

Her knock, comprising four fours and a maximum, helped Pakistan reach the 200-run mark. With the ball, Dar picked up a wicket and gave away just 34 runs in her 10 overs.

#1 Stafanie Taylor

WBBL - Stars v Strikers

West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor was instrumental in her side's victory in the first game. Taylor broke the back of Pakistan's batting line-up as she picked up three wickets. Her spell helped West Indies restrict Pakistan to 205.

In the run-chase, Taylor walked out to bat at No. 4 and produced a masterclass. She remained unbeaten on 105 and guided her team across the line.

Edited by Arvind Sriram