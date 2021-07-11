WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd ODI match - July 12th, 2021

West Indies Women take on Pakistan Women in the third match of the One-Day International series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Monday.

West Indies Women lead the five-match ODI series 2-0 coming into the game. They have registered comprehensive wins in the first two games.

Pakistan Women are still in search of their first win on the tour. They suffered a 3-0 defeat in the T20I series and have lost both the ODIs so far as well. Therefore, this is a must-win contest for Pakistan Women to stay alive in the series.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the third ODI.

#3 Nida Dar

All-rounder Nida Dar is the highest run-scorer for Pakistan Women in the series so far. She has scored 75 runs at an average of 37.50.

Nida scored 55 runs in the first ODI. The innings, played at a strike-rate of 77.5, included 4 fours and a six. She also picked up a wicket in the same game with figures of 1/34 from ten overs.

Nida Dar has the potential to earn your Dream11 team points with both bat and ball.

#2 Anisa Mohammed

West Indies women's spinner Anisa Mohammed is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing ODI series. She has bagged six wickets at an average of 9.66 and an economy of just 2.94.

Anisa Mohammed picked up four wickets, giving away just 27 runs in 9.4 overs in the second ODI.

#1 Stafanie Taylor

Another all-rounder on the list is Stafanie Taylor. The West Indies women's skipper has been the leading run-scorer of the series thus far. She scored a magnificent unbeaten hundred in the first ODI. Her innings of 105* comprised 11 fours and a couple of sixes.

She also picked up three wickets in the same match, returning figures of 3/29 from ten overs. Stafanie Taylor is a must-pick in your Dream11 team for her all-round abilities.

