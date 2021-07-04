WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd T20I match - July 4th, 2021

West Indies women and Pakistan women lock horns in the third and final match of the T20I series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

West Indies women have already pocketed the series with two consecutive wins. Therefore, Pakistan women will want to salvage some pride to end the series on a high.

However, West Indies women will aim for a 3-0 clean sweep in the ongoing T20I series.

Kycia Knight takes the CG Insurance Player of the Match award! 🥇👏🏽#WIWvPAKW #RallywithWIWomen pic.twitter.com/lsa70yOjOD — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 2, 2021

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the upcoming T20I between West Indies women and Pakistan women.

#3 Shamilia Connell

West Indies v Pakistan - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

West Indies women bowler Shamilia Connell has been very effective with the ball in this series. She has picked up three wickets so far and has an economy rate of just a touch above 5 in both matches as well.

#2 Hayley Matthews

West Indies v Pakistan - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

West Indies women all-rounder Hayley Matthews has produced some fine performances with both bat and ball in the ongoing T20I series.

She has scored 41 runs from two games. She has also picked up a couple of wickets, bowling at an economy of just 4.42. Matthews is thus very effective with the ball as well.

Matthews is a must-pick in your Deam11 team as she can fetch you valuable points with bat and ball.

#1 Fatima Sana

Fatima Sana has picked up four wickets from two games for the Pakistan women. She has figures of 2/32 and 2/18 in the first two games, respectively. She has therefore been a consistent performer with the ball.

She also scored an unbeaten 24 in the first T20I. Thus, she can come in handy with the bat and earn your Dream11 team extra points as well.

WI Women's first series win since May 2019! 🏆



Congratulations to Coach @CuddyWalsh, the entire coaching and management staff and... our Women In Maroon! 🥇#WIWvPAKW #RallywithWIWomen pic.twitter.com/TpXG3HefMI — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 2, 2021

