WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 4th ODI match - July 15th, 2021

West Indies Women are set to take on Pakistan Women in the fourth match of the One-Day International series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts have already sealed the fate of the series, having won their first three games pretty comprehensively. In all three matches, the Caribbean team chased down targets without breaking a sweat.

Pakistan, on the contrary, are winless on the West Indies tour, having lost all six of their matches so far. Their bowlers have only managed to take seven wickets in three ODIs and their batters haven’t been up to the mark either.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the fourth ODI.

#3 Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews has been outstanding for the West Indies in the ODI series. She is currently the leading run-scorer after three games with 165 runs at an average of 82.50 and a strike rate of 76.03.

Matthews also has three wickets to her name at an economy rate of 3.36. In the previous game on Monday, the 23-year-old got the Player of the Match award for scoring an unbeaten century and picking up two wickets.

#2 Anisa Mohammed

West Indies v Sri Lanka - ICC Women's World Cup 2017

Anisa Mohammed, the veteran West Indies off-spinner, has bowled brilliantly in the ongoing series. She is currently the leading wicket-taker, having picked up nine wickets from three games at an excellent economy rate of 2.79.

Mohammed has managed to put the brakes on the opposition's run-scoring with her guile and trajectory. In the previous match, she picked up the crucial wickets of Omaima Sohail, Ayesha Naseem and Fatima Sana.

#1 Nida Dar

WBBL - Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder

Pakistan's Nida Dar scored a half-century in the first game and also picked up a wicket. However, since then, she has looked a tad out of form. In three matches, the 34-year-old has scored 99 runs at an average of 33.

In the previous match, Dar scored a 42-ball 24 before Matthews dismissed her. Dar also went wicketless in the second and third ODIs. But she has every chance of making a comeback, keeping in mind her past records.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee