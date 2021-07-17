WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 5th ODI match - July 18th, 2021

West Indies Women are set to take on Pakistan Women at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Sunday in the fifth match of the One-Day International series between the two teams.

After three losses on the trot, Pakistan Women had already given the hosts an unassailable 3-0 lead. However, Javeria Khan and Co. made amends, winning the fourth ODI by four wickets. They will be looking for another victory to end their campaign in the Caribbean on a high.

West Indies Women, on the contrary, haven’t done much wrong in their home matches. Barring the previous encounter where they failed to defend 210, Stafanie Taylor’s troops have shown enough dominance.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the fifth ODI.

#3 Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews is currently the leading run-scorer in the series, having notched up 166 runs at an average of 55.33 and an impressive strike rate of 74.43. She also scored an unbeaten century in the third match.

Matthews has shown a lot of consistency in the bowling department as well. In her team’s last three matches, the 23-year-old picked up two wickets in each game without giving away many runs.

#2 Omaima Sohail

Omaima Sohail is presently Pakistan’s leading run-scorer of the series. She has looked a class apart from her teammates, having scored 157 runs from four matches at an average of 39.25 and a strike rate of 68.26.

Sohail’s form of late has been more than impressive. In her team’s previous two matches, she had scores of 62 and 61. Sohail also bowls medium fast, though she is yet to get a wicket from the 16.3 overs she has bowled so far in the series.

#1 Anisa Mohammed

Anisa Mohammed has been outstanding for the West Indies in the series so far. The veteran is currently the highest wicket-taker in the series with 10 scalps at an impressive economy rate of 2.84.

She knows the art of tying the batters down and making breakthroughs in the mid-overs. In the previous match on Thursday, Mohammed picked up one wicket and conceded 30 runs in 10 overs.

