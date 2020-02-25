WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's T20 World Cup Match - Feb 26th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the second Group B fixture on Wednesday, 2016 champions West Indies take on Pakistan at the Manuka Oval. While this is Pakistan's first outing in this year's Women's T20 World Cup, the West Indies have already opened their account with a regulation win over minnows Thailand. The last time these two sides met in this format was in 2019 when the West Indies got the better of the Asians in a three-match series.

With a power-packed batting line-up, the Windies are the clear favourites although Pakistan cannot be taken lightly. With a balanced side in its midst, Pakistan should give the Windies a run for their money in what should be a great match in Canberra. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for WI-W vs PK-W.

WI-W vs PK-W Teams

West Indies Women:

Stafanie Taylor(C), Anisa Mohammed, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Lee Ann Kirby, Britney Cooper, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry Ann Fraser, Aaliyah Alleyne.

Pakistan Women:

Bismah Maroof (C), Javeria Khan, Sidra Nawaz, Nida Dar, Aimen Anwar, Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Anam Amin, Iram Javed, Syeda Aroob Shah

Playing 11 Updates

West Indies Women:

No changes are expected from the Windies as they look for another win in the Women's T20 World Cup. Their batting revolves around the trio of Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin, all of whom double up as bowling options as well. The likes of Campbelle and Nation will be critical towards the end of the innings while Lee-Ann Kirby is slated to open the batting alongside Hayley Matthews. Their bowling unit has a lot of experience with Afy Fletcher and Shamilia Connell in good form. Selman could also get a game on Wednesday although her fitness is still in doubt.

Possible XI: Kirby, Matthews, Taylor (C), Dottin, Nation, Campbelle, Fletcher, Henry, Alleyne/Selman, Mohammed and Connell.

Pakistan Women:

Pakistan didn't have the best of preparations in the warm-up fixtures. However, they should field their strongest possible side with young Syeda Aroob Shah set to feature in the bowling attack. In the absence of Sana Mir, the onus falls upon Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan to guide Pakistan in this tournament. Javeria Khan should open the batting with Muneeba while captain Bismah Maroof and Omaima Sohail hold the fort in the middle order. Their bowling attack has a lot of variety with Dana Baig leading the attack. With Nida Dar providing the balance with her all-round skills, Pakistan will eye an upset in their first game of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020.

Possible XI: Javeria, Muneeba, Maroof(C), Omaima, Iram, Dar, Aliya, Sidra (WK), Baig, Amin and Anwer/Aroob Shah.

Match Details:

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 8

Advertisement

26th February 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

Although this would be the second match played on Wednesday, the pitch pan out nicely for the batters. However, the surface could be a touch slower with the spinners playing a more significant role in the middle overs. Batting first would be the preferred option upon winning the toss with 140-150 being a competitive total.

WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Tips

Wicketkeeper: Shemaine Campbelle is a fine option for this game after the Windies keeper scored a vital 25 against Thailand. Given her ability to play the big shots as well, she is preferred ahead of Sidra Nawaz. With Nawaz likely to bat down the order, she wouldn't get time in the middle to showcase her talent with the bat, leaving Campbelle as the lone pick.

Batters: Hayley Matthews is a viable candidate with the youngster having ample WBBL experience under her belt. Handy with the ball as well, Matthews is capable of scoring big runs and should be backed along with Javeria Khan. While Omaima Sohail should also get some runs in the middle order, Iram Javed's recent form in this format holds her in good stead. If one were to pick an extra West Indian batting option, Chedean Nation would fit the bill.

Allrounders: There are a lot of quality options on offer in the allrounders section. However, Stafanie Taylor and Bismah Maroof stand out as the best possible selections. Stafanie Taylor is in fine form after a brilliant all-round performance against Thailand. On the other hand, Bismah Maroof is Pakistan's best bet with the bat. With a career average of 27.28 in this format, she is a must-have in the side. While Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar is a decent pick as well, one of Deandra Dottin or Aliya Riaz should round off the allrounders department.

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher and Shamilia Connell impressed in the previous game with a wicket apiece. Both of them should pick a wicket or two in this game as well on a pitch that should suit their skill-set. Diana Baig is also a decent pick for this game with the medium-pacer being lethal with the new ball. One could even opt for Anam Amin's left-arm spin with the Pakistan spinner capable of operating inside the powerplay as well.

Captain: Stafanie Taylor's last outing saw her pick three wickets and also score 26 runs. Given her experience and ability, she is the ideal choice for the multiplier options along with Bismah Maroof. Hayley Matthews is a decent pick as well with the former Hobart Hurricanes star-striking at 110 in this format.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Shemaine Campbelle, Javeria Khan, Hayley Matthews, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell and Diana Baig.

Captain: Hayley Matthews, Vice-Captain: Bismah Maroof

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Shemaine Campbelle, Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell and Anam Amin.

Captain: Stafanie Taylor, Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews