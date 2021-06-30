WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's 1st T20I match - June 30th, 2021

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua will play host to the five-match T20I series between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women.

The first T20I between the two sides will take place on Wednesday (June 30). Earlier in the day, the A-sides of both teams will square off against each other at the same venue.

Both senior sides are filled with experienced players in their ranks and will give it their all to start the series with a victory. Stafanie Taylor will lead the Windies side, while Javeria Khan will lead the Pakistan Women's side.

With two strong units going up against each other, this encounter is going to be nothing short of excitement.

Squads to choose from

West Indies Women

Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman

Pakistan Women

Javeria Khan, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Nawaz (c), Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, and Syeda Aroob Shah

Predicted Playing XI

West Indies Women

Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman

Pakistan Women

Mubeena Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nahida Khan, Javeria Khan, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Aiman Anwer.

Match Details

Match: West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women

Date & Time: 30th June, 11:30 PM

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch is known to assist pacers and spinners, while batters will have to toil hard to pile up runs on the board. The chasing sides haven't tasted success at this venue over the last few months. So the captains winning the toss should look to bat first.

Anything around 140-150 should be easily defended at this venue.

WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kycia Knight, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Nahida Khan, Javeria Khan, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Nida Dar, Shakera Selman, Diana Baig, Aaliyah Alleyne.

Captain: Stafanie Taylor Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mubeena Ali, Omaima Sohail, Deandra Dottin, Nahida Khan, Javeria Khan, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Nashra Sandhu, Aaliyah Alleyne.

Captain: Javeria Khan Vice-Captain: Deandra Dottin

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee