WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s 2nd ODI Match - July 9th, 2021

West Indies Women will take on Pakistan Women in the second game of the five-match ODI series at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Friday.

West Indies Women entered this series on the back of a 3-0 T20I series win over Pakistan Women. They then defeated the visitors in the first ODI by five wickets, thanks to captain Stafanie Taylor’s three-wicket haul and an unbeaten 105-run knock.

Batting first, Pakistan Women posted 205/9 in 50 overs. In response, West Indies Women took 47.5 overs to chase down the total.

Pakistan Women had sloppy performances from their entire unit in the first ODI. The only silver lining in the game was Nida Dar’s impressive all-round performance. She smacked a beautiful half-century with the willow and picked up a wicket with the ball in hand. Pakistan Women would love to turn the tables before things get out of hand.

Squads to choose from

West Indies Women

Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Caneisha Isaac, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack, Aaliyah Alleyne

Pakistan Women

Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Khan, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Javeria Rauf, Iram Javed, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Maham Tariq, Kainat Imtiaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Saba Nazir, Rameen Shamim, Syeda Aroob Shah, Kaynat Hafeez, Ayesha Naseem, Najiha Alvi

Probable Playing XIs

West Indies Women

Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor (c), Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight (wk), Britney Cooper, Caneisha Isaac, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell

Pakistan Women

Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Match Details

Match: West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, Second ODI

Date and Time (IST): 9th July, 7:00 PM

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch in Antigua is a tough nut to crack for batters. Although it seems quite easy to bat in the initial few overs of the game, run scoring will get tough as the innings progresses. Spinners will cash in on the slowness of the wicket. 250 should be the par score on this wicket.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women ODI series Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WI-W vs PAK-W)

WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muneeba Ali, Kyshona Knight, Deandra Dottin, Javeria Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Nida Dar, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Diana Baig

Captain: Stafanie Taylor Vice-captain: Nida Dar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Deandra Dottin, Omaima Sohail, Ayesha Zafar, Stafanie Taylor, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Sadia Iqbal, Anisa Mohammed, Diana Baig

Captain: Kyshona Knight Vice-captain: Deandra Dottin

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee