West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 2nd T20I Match - July 2nd, 2021

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua will play host to the second T20I between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women on Friday. The home team currently lead the three-match series by a 1-0 margin.

After being asked to bat first in the first game, West Indies Women scored 136/6 in their 20 overs. Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin scored 32 and 31 runs respectively to help the hosts post a respectable total. Nida Dar was the star bowler for Pakistan Women, picking up two wickets for just 15 runs.

In response, the Pakistan Women top order failed to pile up runs on the board as the visitors were reduced to 57/6 at one stage. Despite Ayesha Naseem (45 not out off 33 balls) and Fatima Sana (24 not out off 21 balls) playing crucial knocks down the order, Pakistan Women could only muster 126, losing the first T20I by 10 runs.

While West Indies Women will want to wrap up the series by emerging victorious in the second game, Pakistan Women will be desperate to stay alive in the series. Either way, we are in for a thrilling T20I contest at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday.

Squads to choose from

West Indies Women

Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman

Pakistan Women

Javeria Khan, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Nawaz (c), Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, and Syeda Aroob Shah

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies Women

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (c), Chedean Nation, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight (wk), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

Pakistan Women

Javeria Khan (c), Javeria Rauf, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

Match Details

Match: West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women

Date & Time: 2nd July, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The track at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua generally favors the bowlers, with the conditions assisting them. They are expected to dominate proceedings if they are able to maintain their lines and lengths. Batters, on the other hand, will struggle to score. With the pitch expected to slow down in the second innings, both captains will look to bat first upon winning the toss. Any total above 140 is expected to be defended at the venue.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kycia Knight, Deandra Dottin, Javeria Khan, Ayesha Naseem, Kyshona-Knight, Stefanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Shamilia Connell.

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Nida Dar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mubeena Ali, Deandra Dottin, Iram Javed, Ayesha Naseem, Chedean Nation, Aliya Riaz, Hayley Matthews, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell.

Captain: Aliya Riaz. Vice-captain: Shamilia Connell

