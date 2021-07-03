WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's 3rd T20I match - July 4th, 2021

The third T20I between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday. The home team currently leads the three-match series by a 2-0 margin.

West Indies Women won the series opener by 10 runs. In the second match, the Windies Women posted a total of 125/6 after 20 overs, courtesy of a quick-fire knock by wicket-keeper batter Kycia Knight (30 off 20).

In reply, Pakistan Women scored 103/6 from 18 overs before rain halted the game. West Indies Women won the match by seven runs (DLS Method) and took the lead in the series.

The Caribbean side are the favorites to win their third and final T20I match and sweep the series 3-0.

Squads to choose from

West Indies Women

Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman

Pakistan Women

Javeria Khan, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Nawaz (c), Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, and Syeda Aroob Shah

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies Women

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (c), Britney Cooper, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight (wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack.

Pakistan Women

Javeria Khan (c), Javeria Rauf, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

Match Details

Match: West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women

Date & Time: 4th July, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The last few games have not been in favor of the batters as the teams have struggled to score above 150 runs. The onus will be on the fast bowlers to get the early breakthroughs and restrict the batters to within the 100-run mark. Spinners will also get some assistance in the middle overs and will look to leave their mark.

WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kycia Knight, Deandra Dottin, Iram Javed, Ayesha Naseem, Kyshona-Knight, Stefanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Shamilia Connell.

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Nida Dar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sidra Nawaz, Deandra Dottin, Javeria Khan, Ayesha Naseem, Kyshona-Knight, Aliya Riaz, Hayley Matthews, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell.

Captain: Fatima Sana. Vice-captain: Shamilia Connell

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee