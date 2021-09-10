WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

West Indies Women (WI-W) will take on South Africa Women (SA-W) in the second game of the five-match ODI series at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Friday.

In the first ODI, South Africa Women put up an exceptional bowling performance and bowled out West Indies Women for 153. The South Africans then chased it down comfortably with 10 overs to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the ODI series.

WI-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

WI-W XI

Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (WK), Chedean Nation, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Anisa Mohammed (C), Aaliyah Alleyne, Qiana Joseph, Karishma Ramharack.

SA-W XI

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk (C), Trisha Chetty (WK), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Lara Goodall.

Match Details

WI-W vs SA-W, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 10th September 2021, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Pitch Report

The Coolidge Cricket Ground has a neutral pitch, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 197 runs. Both the batters and bowlers are expected to receive a decent amount of help from the surface. While spinners are expected to make an impact in the middle overs, pacers will be in the game as well.

Today’s WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kycia-Knight: In the last game when other batters found it difficult to even spend some time in the middle, Knight was the top scorer for West Indies, scoring 39 runs.

Batters

Lizelle Lee: Lee was adjudged as the Player of the Match in the previous game. She scored 97 runs off 127 balls which was crucial in the run chase for South Africa.

Deandra Dottin: The Barbadian cricketer is a quality all-rounder who puts up consistent performances in almost every match. She scored 38 runs in the first ODI at a strike rate of 105.56.

All-rounders

Dane Van Niekerk: Niekerk is one of the best all-rounders from South Africa who consistently contributes with both the bat and ball. She scored 17 runs while picking up two wickets in the first match.

Hayley Matthews: Matthews didn't perform as per the expectations in the first ODI. But she is expected to contribute with both the bat and ball on Friday.

Bowlers

Anisa Mohammed: The West Indies Women's skipper can come in and break partnerships by picking up crucial wickets. She scalped one wicket in the last game.

Ayabonga Khaka: Khaka picked up two crucial wickets at an economy rate of just 2.2 in the first ODI. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Top 5 best players to pick in WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Lizelle Lee (SA-W) - 119 points

Dane Van Niekerk (SA-W) - 97 points

Ayabonga Khaka (SA-W) - 88 points

Deandra Dottin (WI-W) - 51 points

Marizanne Kapp (SA-W) - 49 points

Important Stats for WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Lizelle Lee: 91 runs in 1 match; SR - 71.65

Dane Van Niekerk: 17 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 42.50 and ER - 2.30

Ayabonga Khaka: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 2.22

Deandra Dottin: 38 runs in 1 match, SR - 105.56

Marizanne Kapp: 1 wicket in 1 match, ER - 3.14

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction - West Indies Women vs South Africa Women ODI

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kycia-Knight, Britney Cooper, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Matthews, Dane Van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Anisa Mohammed, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail.

Captain: Dane Van Niekerk. Vice-captain: Hayley Matthews.

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction - West Indies Women vs South Africa Women ODI

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kycia-Knight, Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon Du Preez, Hayley Matthews, Dane Van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Anisa Mohammed, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Aaliyah Alleyne.

Captain: Dane Van Niekerk. Vice-captain: Deandra Dottin.

