WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

West Indies Women (WI-W) will take on South Africa Women (SA-W) in the second game of the three-match T20I series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday.

The opening match of the T20I series was abandoned due to rain. West Indies Women, who have won three out of their last eight T20I matches, are currently sixth in the Women's T20I rankings. South Africa Women, on the other hand, are currently placed one place above their opponents in the Women's T20I rankings. Both teams will be eager to win today's fixture and take an unassaisable lead in the three-match series.

WI-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

WI-W XI

Anisa Mohammed (C), Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight (WK), Deandra Dottin, Chedean Nation, Kyshona Knight, Britney Cooper, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Qiana Joseph.

SA-W XI

Dane van Niekerk (C), Lizelle Lee, Trisha Chetty (WK), Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Match Details

WI-W vs SA-W, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 2nd September 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua is pretty much a balanced one. The wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option at the venue, with the average first-innings score in the last four T20I matches played on this ground being 136 runs.

Today’s WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kycia Knight: Knight is a quality batter who has scored 693 runs, including her highest score of 50*, in 62 T20I matches.

Batters

Lizelle Lee: Lee was in great touch with the bat in the last match, scoring 30 runs at a strike rate of 100. She is one of the most experienced players of her side and could play a big knock today.

Deandra Dottin: Dottin has scored 2631 runs and also picked up 61 wickets in 122 T20I matches. She can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Marizanne Kapp: Kapp impressed everyone with her all-round performance in the last match, scoring 36 runs and picking up a wicket, before rain interrupted the game. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Hayley Matthews: Matthews can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in today's match. She scored eight runs and took a wicket at an economy rate of 6.75 in the last game.

Bowlers

Anisa Mohammed: Mohammed is West Indies Women's leading wicket-taker in T20Is. She has picked up 124 wickets at an economy rate of 5.58 in 115 matches.

Ayabonga Khaka: Khaka will lead the bowling attack for South Africa Women on Thursday. She has picked up 29 wickets in 34 outings and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Marizanne Kapp (SA-W) - 72 points

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W) - 53 points

Lizelle Lee (SA-W) - 42 points

Anisa Mohammed (WI-W) - 41 points

Hayley Matthews (WI-W) - 40 points

Important Stats for WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Dane van Niekerk: 1854 runs and 63 wickets in 84 matches; SR - 94.83 and ER - 5.45

Deandra Dottin: 2631 runs and 61 wickets in 122 matches; SR - 119.28 and ER - 6.27

Marizanne Kapp: 1022 runs and 63 wickets in 82 matches; SR - 95.33 and ER - 5.41

Hayley Matthews: 1036 runs and 55 wickets in 59 matches; SR - 101.55 and ER - 5.88

Anisa Mohammed: 124 wickets in 115 matches; ER - 5.58

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction - West Indies Women vs South Africa Women T20I

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kycia Knight, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Matthews, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Anisa Mohammed, Ayabonga Khaka, Aaliyah Alleyne.

Captain: Marizanne Kapp. Vice-captain: Dane van Niekerk.

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction - West Indies Women vs South Africa Women T20I

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kycia Knight, Britney Cooper, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Matthews, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Anisa Mohammed, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Shakera Selman.

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Marizanne Kapp.

Edited by Samya Majumdar