WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between West Indies Women (WI-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) is set to take place at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Monday.

The South Africans, who will head into the game on the back of two wins, are looking to seal a series win at the expense of West Indies. However, the home side are no pushovers and will be keen to keep the series alive with a better performance in this game.

WI-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

WI-W XI

Deandra Dottin, Anisa Mohammed (c), Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack and Shamilia Connell

SA-W XI

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk (c), Trishy Chetty (wk), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune and Lara Goodall

Match Details

WI-W vs SA-W, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 13th September, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is slightly on the slower side, making it a touch more difficult for the batters to get going. The pacers will ideally get some swing early on, keeping the batters on their toes. The spinners will also have a significant say in the middle overs, with wickets in hand being key. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 220-230 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kycia Knight: Kycia Knight has been fairly good in home conditions, playing spin well in the middle overs. Given her knack for quick runs as well, Knight should get the nod over Trisha Chetty, who is slated to bat lower down the order for South Africa.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Star batter Laura Wolvaardt has been in fine form with the bat on this tour. Her ability to shift gears at will and score big runs at the top of the order makes her a must-have option in your WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews hasn't fired in the ODI series so far, managing just seven runs and a wicket. She will be keen to flip the script with a performance fitting of her talent, making her one to watch out for in today's game.

Bowler

Ayabonga Khaka: Despite the South Africans boasting Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail, Khaka has held her own with a heap of wickets to her name. Given the nature of the pitch, Khaka should prove to be a handful for the West Indians.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Marizanne Kapp (SA-W) - 160 points

Dane van Niekerk (SA-W) - 185 points

Ayabonga Khaka (SA-W) - 164 points

Important stats for WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Marizanne Kapp: 4 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 11.50

Hayley Matthews: 7 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches in this series

Lizelle Lee: 109 runs in 2 matches in this series, Average: 109.00

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kycia Knight, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Hayley Matthews, Ayabonga Khaka, Qiana Joseph and Shamilia Connell

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: Hayley Matthews

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kycia Knight, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Hayley Matthews, Ayabonga Khaka, Qiana Joseph and Anisa Mohammed

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Dane van Niekerk

Edited by Samya Majumdar