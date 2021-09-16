WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th ODI

The fourth ODI between West Indies Women (WI-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) is set to take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday.

South Africa had already sealed a series win earlier last week, with Lizelle Lee starring with the bat. Although the away side will be keen to keep their winning run intact, West Indies cannot be taken lightly at any cost, making for a great contest in Antigua.

WI-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

WI-W XI

Deandra Dottin, Anisa Mohammed (c), Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Kycia Knight (wk), Rashada Williams, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack and Shamilia Connell

SA-W XI

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk (c), Trishy Chetty (wk), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune and Lara Goodall

Match Details

WI-W vs SA-W, 4th ODI

Date and Time: 16th September, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be on the slower side with ample help on offer for the pacers. However, the batters will look to bide their time in the middle before going big. Spin will play a crucial role in the middle overs, making for a crucial middle phase. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kycia Knight: Although Kycia Knight has blown hot and cold in the series, she presents a decent case for inclusion with her technique and experience. She should ideally get the nod over Trisha Chetty, who is slated to bat lower down the order.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt is undoubtedly one of the best batters in the world and her form in the series has shown us exactly why. Given her ability to play both spin and pace equally well, she is a good addition to your WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Hayley Matthews: Unlike Wolvaardt, Hayley Matthews hasn't had the best of times in the ODI series with three failures in a row. She remains West Indies' go-to player with both the bat and ball, making her one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Ayabonga Khaka: Ayabonga Khaka has been brilliant in the middle overs for South Africa, with her variations holding her in good stead. With the pitch also suiting her skill-set, she is sure to be a popular pick in today's WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy teams.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Lizelle Lee (SA-W) - 240 points

Dane van Niekerk (SA-W) - 222 points

Ayabonga Khaka (SA-W) - 232 points

Important stats for WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Marizanne Kapp: 5 wickets in 3 matches in this series, Average: 11.50

Hayley Matthews: 9 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches in this series

Lizelle Lee: 187 runs in 3 matches in this series, Average: 187.00

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kycia Knight, Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Chedean Nation, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Hayley Matthews, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail and Anisa Mohammed

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: Hayley Matthews

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rashada Williams, Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Chedean Nation, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Hayley Matthews, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail and Qiana Joseph

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Dane van Niekerk

Edited by Samya Majumdar