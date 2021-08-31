WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for First T20I

West Indies Women will take on South Africa Women in the first T20I at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday. The three-match T20I series begins on August 31.

West Indies Women have been in fine form recently, dismantling Pakistan Women 3-0. Meanwhile, South Africa Women last toured India during a T20I series in March, a series they won 2-1.

WI-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11s

WI-W XI

Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed (c), Shakera Selman.

SA-W XI

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk (c), Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.

Match Details

Match: WI-W vs SA-W, First T20I.

Date and Time: 31st August, 2021, 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

Pitch Report

The batters could struggle to put on runs on this surface. However, the pacers are expected to benefit greatly from the track, and a score of 150 runs might prove to be a par one.

Today’s WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kycia Knight is an excellent choice for the wicketkeeper role. She’s safe behind the stumps, and can also score key runs.

Batters

Deandra Dottin has plenty of experience at the highest level. She has scored 2627 runs in 119 T20I innings at an average of 26.27, and has also picked up 61 wickets.

All-rounders

Marizanne Kapp is arriving in this game off a terrific tournament with the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. She has scored 986 runs in her T20I career, and has also picked up 62 wickets.

Meanwhile, Hayley Matthews also had an impressive The Hundred campaign recently. Her all-round shows were mesmerising. In 58 T20Is, Hayley has scored 1028 runs, and has picked up 54 wickets as well.

Bowlers

Ayabonga Khaka is a right-hand medium bowler who can get the most out of any conditions. She has picked up 29 wickets in 33 T20Is.

Five best players to pick in WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews (WI-W).

Deandra Dottin (WI-W).

Dane van Niekerk (SA-W).

Marizanne Kapp (SA-W).

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W).

Key stats for WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews: 1028 runs and 54 wickets.

Deandra Dottin: 2627 runs and 61 wickets.

Dane van Niekerk: 1839 runs and 63 wickets.

Marizanne Kapp: 986 runs and 62 wickets.

Laura Wolvaardt: 517 runs.

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kycia Knight, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Marizanne Kapp, Dane Van Niekerk, Hayley Matthews, Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Anisa Mohammed.

Captain: Marizanne Kapp. Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews.

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kycia Knight, Trisha Chetty, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Marizanne Kapp, Stefanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayabonga Khaka, Anisa Mohammed.

Captain: Stefanie Taylor. Vice-Captain: Lizelle Lee.

