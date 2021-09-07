WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

West Indies Women (WI-W) will take on South Africa Women (SA-W) in the first ODI of the five-match series at the Stanford Cricket Ground in Antigua on Wednesday.

The three-match T20I series between the two teams ended all square, with both sides winning a game each; one fixture was abandoned due to rain. While South Africa Women are currently third in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings, hosts West Indies Women are ranked sixth.

WI-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

WI-W XI

Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Anisa Mohammed (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack

SA-W XI

Dane Van Niekerk (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty (wk), Lizelle Lee, Ayabonga Khaka, Marizanne Kapp, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus, Masabata Klaas, Chloe TryonTryon, Mignon du Preez

Match Details

WI-W vs SA-W, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 8th September, 2021, 12:15 AM IST

Venue: Stanford Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

The Stanford Cricket Ground offers a balanced track that provides equal assistance to both bowlers and batters. While spinners could prove to be handy in the middle overs, the batters need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

Today’s WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kycia Knight could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy team. She’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batter

Lizelle Lee is a reliable batter who rarely throws away her wicket and can play big shots with ease. She has scored 2986 ODI runs thus far.

All-rounders

Marizanne Kapp is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. She could prove to be a multiplier pick for your WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team. She has scored 2017 runs and picked up 129 wickets in 115 matches.

Hayley Matthews could also prove to be the difference-maker in today's game. She has amassed 1214 runs and scalped 52 wickets in her ODI career.

Bowler

Ayabonga Khaka is expected to lead the line for her side with the ball. She has picked up 80 wickets in 66 ODIs.

Top 5 best players to pick in WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Marizanne Kapp (SA-W)

Hayley Matthews (WI-W)

Lizelle Lee (SA-W)

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)

Dane van Niekerk (SA-W)

Important stats for WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Marizanne Kapp: 2017 runs and 129 wickets

Hayley Matthews: 1214 runs and 52 wickets

Lizelle Lee: 2986 runs

Laura Wolvaardt: 2150 runs

Dane van Niekerk: 2115 runs and 130 wickets

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kycia Knight, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Britney Cooper, Marizanne Kapp, Dane Van Niekerk, Hayley Matthews, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayabonga Khaka, Anisa Mohammed

Captain: Marizanne Kapp. Vice-captain: Hayley Matthews

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kycia Knight, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Stefanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayabonga Khaka, Anisa Mohammed

Captain: Lizelle Lee. Vice-captain: Laura Wolvaardt

