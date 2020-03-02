WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's T20 World Cup Match - Mar 3rd, 2020

The final league stage game between South Africa and West Indies is set to take place on Tuesday at the Spotless Stadium in Sydney. The result of this game doesn't have a bearing on the points table with South Africa and England already confirming their spots in the last four. Although former Women's T20 Champions West Indies started their campaign with a win, losses to Pakistan and England have been detrimental to their cause.

On the other hand, South Africa has been brilliant in this tournament with three wins to their names. They will be looking to end the league stage on a high with a fourth consecutive win against a Windies side bereft of confidence. With an exciting game on offer, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for WI-W vs SA-W.

WI-W vs SA-W Teams:

West Indies Women:

Stafanie Taylor(C), Anisa Mohammed, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Lee Ann Kirby, Britney Cooper, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry Ann Fraser, Aaliyah Alleyne.

South Africa Women:

Dane van Niekerk (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Mignon Du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase.

Playing 11 Updates:

South Africa Women:

South Africa shouldn't be making any changes to their side as they eye the top spot in Group B. Their batting order has a lot of depth with Laura Wolvaardt and Mignon du Preez doing well in the middle order. While Lizelle Lee and Dane van Niekerk are crucial to their fortunes at the top of the order, Chloe Tryon's big-hitting ability adds another dimension to the South African line-up. Their bowling unit has a lot of variety with Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp doubling up as allrounders. With Sune Luus and Nonkululeko Mlaba also doing well, South Africa looks well-equipped for another win.

Possible XI: Lee, van Niekerk(C), Kapp, Luus, du Preez, Wolvaardt, Tryon Chetty(WK), Ismail, Khaka and Mlaba

West Indies Women:

The Windies will be sweating on Stafanie Taylor's fitness after she was taken on a stretcher in the match against England. She is likely to miss this game with Anisa Mohammed assuming captaincy. Chinelle Henry should come in for the star all-rounder with the rest of the side remaining the same. Much is expected of Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin, both of whom have disappointed with the bat. Shemaine Campbelle will hold the fort in the middle order with Lee-Ann Kirby and Chedean Nation complementing her. The bowling attack has done relatively well with spinners Mohammed and Fletcher impressing in the previous game. The onus will be upon the duo to come up with the goods as the West Indies look to end their campaign on a high.

Possible XI: Dottin, Matthews, Campbelle(WK), Nation, Kirby, Henry, Fletcher, Mohammed (C), Selman, Alleyne and Cooper.

Match Details:

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women, Match 20

3rd March 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Pitch Report:

As seen in the previous games at this venue, the spinners have played a major role in the proceedings. As many as nine wickets were picked by spinners during the last match with run-scoring being a tad difficult in the middle overs. With this being the second game on this surface, both teams would be looking to bat first and post a score of 140, which is a competitive total on this wicket.

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Both Shemaine Campbelle and Lizelle Lee have done well in the Women's T20 World Cup 2020. While Campbelle has stood out with 69 runs in the middle order, Lizelle Lee is just one of two players to score a hundred in this tournament. With both of them batting slated to bat in the top order for this game, they should make for good selections in the fantasy team.

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt's match-winning fifty against Pakistan holds her in good stead. Given her experience, she would make for a great selection along with Hayley Matthews. Another such player would be Chloe Tryon, who is due for a big knock. With the South African also capable of picking a wicket or two, she is a handy asset to have in the fantasy team. While Cherry Ann Fraser is also a reliable option, one could opt for Sune Luus or Mignon du Preez as well.

Allrounders: Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp are very experienced individuals and have played a lot of cricket in Australian conditions. While Marizanne Kapp hasn't been firing with the ball, the pitch should suit van Niekerk's spin on Tuesday. Along with the South African duo, Deandra Dottin is a must-have in the side owing to her big-hitting ability. With the West Indian likely to bowl against South Africa, she is a worth-while candidate for this game.

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail warranties a spot in the side with the express pacer accounting for five wickets so far. With her pace creating all sorts of problems for the opposition, she should prove to be a valuable selection alongside Afy Fletcher. Anisa Mohammed is another decent pick with the experienced bowler capable of scoring quick runs as well. As for the final pick, one of Ayabonga Khaka or Nonkululeko Mlaba should suffice.

Captain: Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp are the ideal options as the differential pick. Both of them bat in the top order and are very capable with the ball in hand as well. While Lizelle Lee's tally of 109 runs also makes her a viable option, Hayley Matthews' all-round ability selection as captain or vice-captain could be a decent punt.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Lizelle Lee, Shemaine Campbelle, Hayley Matthews, Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Deandra Dottin, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Anisa Mohammed.

Captain: Marizanne Kapp, Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Lizelle Lee, Shemaine Campbelle, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka.

Captain: Dane van Niekerk, Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews