WI-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's T20 World Cup Match - Feb 22nd, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

History beckons for the nation of Thailand as their women compete in their first ICC Women's World Cup 2020 game against West Indies in Perth. With a spirited squad in their midst, Thailand looks keen to test their skills against best in the world although they have their work cut out against the 2016 champions.

The West Indies is a formidable team in their format with a couple of players playing WBBL cricket as well. They are the overwhelming favorites for this game given Thailand's inexperience at the international level.

Although all the signs point towards a one-sided affair, one can expect Thailand to give a good account of themselves against the likes of Stafanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews in the first match on Saturday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for WI-W vs TL-W.

WI-W vs TL-W Teams:

West Indies Women:

Stafanie Taylor(C), Anisa Mohammed, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Lee Ann Kirby, Britney Cooper, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry Ann Fraser, Aaliyah Alleyne.

Thailand Women:

Sornnarin Tippoch(C), Nattaya Boochatham, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Phannita Maya, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Naruemol Chaiwai, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Soraya Lateh, Rosenanee Kanoh, Thipatcha Puttawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Natthakan Chantam, Suwanan Khiaoto

Playing 11 Updates:

West Indies Women:

West Indies has a reliable team on paper with the return of Deandra Dottin strengthen both departments. She should open the batting alongside Hayley Matthews, both of whom have considerable WBBL experience. The likes of Stafanie Taylor and Chedean Nation feature in the middle order with the Windies having ample batting depth in their side as well. As for the bowling unit, Anisa Mohammed and Afy Fletcher hold key with Taylor and Matthews doubling up with the ball. With a resourceful side in their midst, West Indies is expected to stroll to a comfortable victory on Saturday.

Possible XI: Matthews, Dottin, Taylor(C), Nation, Kirby, Campbelle(WK), Henry, Mohammed, Fletcher, Connell, and Alleyne.

Thailand Women:

Despite lacking the experience their opponents boast of, Thailand has a decent roster filled with raw talent. Their batting unit relies on their top trio of Chantam, Boochatham, and Koncharoenkai while captain Tippoch assumes a middle-order. Like the Windies, Thailand does have some depth in their batting unit star pacer Chanida Sutthiruang providing the balance for the Thai side. With their players giving a decent account of themselves in the warm-up against New Zealand, Thailand will try and take the game as deep as possible against their much-fancied opponents.

Possible XI: Chantam, Chaiwai, Koncharoenkai(WK), Boochatham, Kamchomphu, Sutthiruang, Tippoch (C), Laomi, Liengprasert, Padunglerd, and Lateh

Match Details:

West Indies Women vs Thailand Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, Match 2

22nd February 2020, 11:30 AM IST

WACA, Perth

Pitch Report:

As seen in the WBBL 2019, WACA produced high scoring tracks with Lizelle Lee even scoring a hundred in one of the games. A similar sort of surface is expected with extra bounce on offer for the bowlers. Rain could play spoil-sport on Saturday. However, at least a shortened game should take place in Thailand's ICC Women's T20 World Cup debut.

WI-W vs TL-W Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Although Campbelle is the more accomplished keeper in this game, she might not get an opportunity to bat on Saturday given the firepower in the Windies top order. This paves the way for the selection of Koncharoenkai, who is one of Thailand's best batters. Although she didn't get any runs in the warm-up game against New Zealand, Koncharoenkai should get some runs against the Windies.

Batters: Hayley Matthews' all-round ability and WBBL experience make her a popular selection in this game. Along with her, Chantam and Chaiwai are also good options given their good showing in the Qualifiers last year. Another viable option would be Liengprasert, who could even pick a wicket or two with the ball.

Allrounders: Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin are two of the most experienced players in this competition. Both of them bat in the top order and also contribute with the ball which makes them worth-while picks for this game.

Another viable option would be Chanida Sutthiruang, who won the Emerging Player Award for her brilliant performances in the Qualifiers. She picked two wickets against New Zealand in a warm-up game as well which should hold her in good stead. One of Nattaya Boochatham or captain Sornnarin Tippoch should fill in the final allrounder spot.

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher was one of the highest wicket-takers in T20s last year with 16 wickets. With the West Indian leggie having some experience under her belt, she should pick a few wickets in the middle order. While Onnicha Kamchomphu is a viable option from the Thai roster, Shamilia Connell should get the nod over Anisa Mohammed although Mohammed could also be picked if credits suffice.

Captain: Stafanie Taylor has a decent record in Australia with her services being highly valued in the WBBL. However, her international record in T20s stands out with 21 fifties to her name. She should be backed with captaincy along with Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin, who should make good use of the batting conditions upfront. If one were to punt on a Thai player to stand out, Chanida Sutthiruang would be the perfect fit.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Hayley Matthews, Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantam, Chanida Sutthiruang, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Nattaya Boochatham, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, and Suleeporn Laomi.

Captain: Hayley Matthews, Vice-Captain: Stafanie Taylor

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Hayley Matthews, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Natthakan Chantam, Chanida Sutthiruang, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Nattaya Boochatham, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, and Onnicha Kamchomphu.

Captain: Stafanie Taylor, Vice-Captain: Deandra Dottin