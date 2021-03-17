WICB-PXI vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 2-Day Practice Match - March 17th, 2021

Sri Lanka will lock horns with West Indies Cricket Board President XI in a two-day practice match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, starting on Wednesday.

After losing both the T20I and ODI series, Sri Lanka will look forward to improving their performance in the upcoming Test series against the West Indies.

Lahiru Thirimanne and Dinesh Chandimal looked in good touch in their recent Test series against England, and Sri Lanka will want the duo to maintain their form against the Windies.

West Indies Cricket Board President XI have a strong side at their disposal, with Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Kyle Mayers, and Roston Chase all in the team.

Squads to choose from

West Indies Cricket Board President XI

Kavem Hodge, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase(c), Jahmar Hamilton(w), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Keon Harding, Sheyne Moseley

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Roshen Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Pathum Nissanka

Probable Playing XIs

West Indies Cricket Board President XI

Kavem Hodge, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase(c), Jahmar Hamilton(w), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Roshen Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya

Match Details:

Match: WICB vs SL, 2-day practice match

Date: 17th March; 7:30 PM

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report:

The wicket seems to be ideal for batting and we can expect a good first innings score. As for the pacers, there will be some movement on offer for them with the new ball.

WICB-PXI vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Prediction

WICB-PXI vs SL Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Chandimal, Shai Hope, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kyle Mayers, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roston Chase, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Vishwa Fernando

Captain: Shai Hope; Vice-captain: Roston Chase

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niroshan Dickwella, Shai Hope, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kyle Mayers, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya

Captain: Dimuth Karunaratne; Vice-captain: Darren Bravo