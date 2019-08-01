Winnipeg Hawks vs Brampton Wolves Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's GT20 Match - Aug 1st, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The 10th game of the ongoing Global T20 Canada pits the high-flying Winnipeg Hawks against the unbeaten Brampton Wolves in one of the most awaited clashes of the tournament. Since the introduction of Chris Lynn at the top of the order, Winnipeg has blown away oppositions with Sunny Sohal and JP Duminy complementing him nicely.

On Thursday, they face a stern test against the Hawks, who have done exceptionally well with the ball in all their games. With the likes of Shahid Afridi and Dwayne Bravo taking it to the field from either side, another exciting clash is on the cards. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Winnipeg Hawks

Chris Lynn, Umar Akmal, Najibullah Zadran, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Sunny Sohal, Varun Sehdev, Dwayne Bravo, JP Duminy, Dwayne Smith, Rayad Emrit, Hamza Tariq, Paul van Meekeren, Sompal Kami, Umair Ghani, Kaleem Sana, Romesh Eranga.

Brampton Wolves

Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Babar Hayat, George Munsey, Nitish Kumar, Abraash Khan, Armaan Kapoor, Daren Sammy, Shakib Al Hasan, Colin Munro, Rohan Mustafa, Shahid Afridi, Timil Patel, Wahab Riaz, Zahoor Khan, Faisal Jamkhandi

Playing XI Updates

Winnipeg Hawks

No changes are expected from the Hawks after a close win against the Toronto Nationals. Although they did stumble after Chris Lynn's explosive innings, they did get over the line. The onus will be on Dwayne Bravo to finish the innings given his vast experience.

Their bowling unit is well settled with Mohammad Irfan and Emrit complementing Bravo well while the likes of Shaiman Anwar and Sohal continue to excel in the batting department.

Possible XI: Lynn, Anwar, Duminy, Sohal, Bravo, Tariq (WK), Emrit(C), Sehdev, Ghani, Sana and Irfan

Brampton Wolves

Like their opponents, Brampton are also expected to field the same side with premier allrounder Shahid Afridi starring with the bat against Edmonton Royals. In Simmons and Munsey, they possess a very explosive opening pair with the destructive Colin Munro leading the Wolves. He is due for a big one this tournament although it has been his bowlers who have done the trick for them.

Ish Sodhi has picked 8 wickets in two games while the likes of Wahab Riaz and Zahoor Khan have also chipped in with the new ball. They should fancy their chances against a Hawks side that is heavily dependant on Chris Lynn.

Possible XI: Munro(C), Munsey, Simmons(WK), Nitish, Afridi, Mustafa, Riaz, Nawab, Sodhi, Zahoor and Pervez.

Match Details

Winnipeg Hawks vs Brampton Wolves, Match 10

1st August 2019, 10:00 PM IST

CAA Centre Brampton, Ontario

Pitch Report

The pitch played a touch slower on Wednesday with Montreal needing a late flourish to chase 153. Inspite of some help for the bowlers, 170-180 should be a competitive score on this wicket with the shorter boundaries taken into account.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: With Hamza Tariq batting too deep for anyone's liking, the only viable option left is Lendl Simmons. The former Mumbai Indians opener has looked good at the top of the order and should score some runs in what is a crucial game for both teams in Brampton.

Batsmen: While Chris Lynn is a must-have in the side with the Queenslander scoring two fifties in as many games, the duo of Colin Munro and Nitish Kumar should suffice in the batting department. Another option would be George Munsey, who is known for his ultra attacking style of play.

Allrounders: With a number of quality allrounders in the taking, the Winnipeg Hawks duo of Dwayne Bravo and JP Duminy are picked in the side for this game. Bravo picked four wickets in the previous game while Duminy has been at his six-hitting best over the three games he has played and looks good for more runs. With the balance of the side kept in mind, Rohan Mustafa is preferred ahead of Shahid Afridi for this game.

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz and Ish Sodhi are must-haves given their bright start to the GT20 2019. Along with them, the Winnipeg Hawks captain Rayad Emrit is also one to watch out for while the likes of Mohammad Irfan and Umair Ghani would also be great selections if picked in the side

Captain: Colin Munro hasn't fired in the two games the Brampton Wolves have played in with Simmons and Afridi running away with the accolades. He is expected to come good on Thursday while the duo of JP Duminy and Chris Lynn are also decent options for mantle of captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Chris Lynn, Nitish Kumar, JP Duminy, Dwayne Bravo, Rohan Mustafa, Wahab Riaz, Ish Sodhi, Rayad Emrit and Mohammad Irfan. Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-Captain: Chris Lynn

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lendl Simmons, Chris Lynn, Shaiman Anwar, Sunny Sohal, Colin Munro, Shahid Afridi, JP Duminy, Wahab Riaz, Rayad Emrit, Ish Sodhi and Mohd Irfan. Captain: JP Duminy, Vice-Captain: Colin Munro