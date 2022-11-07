WIS vs GUY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super50 Cup 2022-23 Match 14

Windward Islands (WIS) will take on Guyana (GUY) in the 14th game of the Super50 Cup at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Monday (November 7). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WIS vs GUY Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.
Both Windward Islands and Guyana have a similar win-loss record — two wins and a loss from three games. Windward recorded wins over Guyana and Comb C&C before losing to Trinidad & Tobago. Meanwhile, Guyana lost to Windward Islands before beating Trinidad & Tobago and Comb C&C.
WIS vs GUY, Match Details
The 14th game of the Super50 Cup between Windward Islands and Guyana will be played on November 7 at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad at 11:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: WIS vs GUY
Date & Time: November 7, 2022; 11:30 pm IST
Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
Pitch Report
The track at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad has favoured bowlers, and spinners have dominated. The scores batting first in three games this season are 119, 269 and 206. More of the same can be expected here, and spinners are likely to play a key role once again.
Matches won by teams batting first: 1
Matches won by teams bowling first: 2
Average first innings score: 198
WIS vs GUY Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)
Windward Islands: L-W-W
Guyana: W-W-L
WIS vs GUY Probable Playing XIs today
Windward Islands Team News
No major injury concerns
Windward Islands Probable Playing XI
Johnson Charles, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Sunil Ambris, Andre Fletcher (c), Justin Greaves, Tevyn Walcott (wk), Ryan John, Sadrack Descarte, Preston McSween, Kenneth Dember
Guyana Team News
No major injury concerns
Guyana Probable Playing XI
Anthony Bramble (wk), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shimron Hetmyer, Tevin Imlach, Leon Johnson (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Kevin Sinclair, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Clinton Pestano, Romario Shepherd
Today’s WIS vs GUY Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Tevin Imlach (3 matches, 131 runs)
Imlach is in good touch with the bat, scoring 131 runs in three innings, including a half-century.
Top Batter Pick
Sherfane Rutherford (3 matches, 114 runs)
Rutherford hasn't got a big score but has got some solid starts. The left-hander has accumulated 114 runs in three outings, striking at 98.27.
Top All-rounder Pick
Kavem Hodge (3 matches, 187 runs, 3 wickets)
Hodge has been very effective with both bat and ball. He has amassed 187 runs in three innings, including a ton. He has also picked up three scalps at an economy rate of 4.73.
Top Bowler Pick
Gudakesh Motie (3 matches, 4 wickets)
Motie is bowling well. The GUY left-arm spinner has taken four wickets in three games at an economy rate of 4.80 in the tournament.
WIS vs GUY match captain and vice-captain choices
Alick Athanaze (3 matches, 275 runs, 1 wicket)
Athanaze has been in magnificent form with the bat. The WIS opening batter has racked up two hundreds in three innings and has scored 275 runs at a strike rate of 99.63 in the tournament. He has bowled in one game and took a scalp.
Romario Shepherd (3 matches, 75 runs, 6 wickets)
Shepherd has been bowling well. After going wicketless in the first game, he has taken six wickets in his last two games. He also smacked a match-winning 74 off 46 against T&T.
Five Must-picks with player stats for WIS vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
WIS vs GUY Match Expert Tips
Spinners from both sides might be key, as the pitch is likely to favour them. Moreover, all-rounders could also be important and should be the top captaincy options. The likes of Kavem Hodge, Romario Shepherd, Alick Athanaze and Gudakesh Motie could be the ones to watch out for.
WIS vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Tevin Imlach
Batters: Johnson Charles, Alick Athanaze, Sherfane Rutherford
All-rounders: Kavem Hodge, Romario Shepherd, Justin Greaves, Kevin Sinclair
Bowlers: Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Kenneth Dember
WIS vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher
Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Sherfane Rutherford
All-rounders: Kavem Hodge, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair
Bowlers: Gudakesh Motie, Ryan John, Clinton Pestano, Kenneth Dember
