WIS vs GUY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super50 Cup 2022-23 Match 14

Windward Islands (WIS) will take on Guyana (GUY) in the 14th game of the Super50 Cup at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Monday (November 7). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WIS vs GUY Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Both Windward Islands and Guyana have a similar win-loss record — two wins and a loss from three games. Windward recorded wins over Guyana and Comb C&C before losing to Trinidad & Tobago. Meanwhile, Guyana lost to Windward Islands before beating Trinidad & Tobago and Comb C&C.

WIS vs GUY, Match Details

The 14th game of the Super50 Cup between Windward Islands and Guyana will be played on November 7 at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad at 11:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WIS vs GUY

Date & Time: November 7, 2022; 11:30 pm IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad has favoured bowlers, and spinners have dominated. The scores batting first in three games this season are 119, 269 and 206. More of the same can be expected here, and spinners are likely to play a key role once again.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 198

WIS vs GUY Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Windward Islands: L-W-W

Guyana: W-W-L

WIS vs GUY Probable Playing XIs today

Windward Islands Team News

No major injury concerns

Windward Islands Probable Playing XI

Johnson Charles, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Sunil Ambris, Andre Fletcher (c), Justin Greaves, Tevyn Walcott (wk), Ryan John, Sadrack Descarte, Preston McSween, Kenneth Dember

Guyana Team News

No major injury concerns

Guyana Probable Playing XI

Anthony Bramble (wk), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shimron Hetmyer, Tevin Imlach, Leon Johnson (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Kevin Sinclair, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Clinton Pestano, Romario Shepherd

Today’s WIS vs GUY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tevin Imlach (3 matches, 131 runs)

Imlach is in good touch with the bat, scoring 131 runs in three innings, including a half-century.

Top Batter Pick

Sherfane Rutherford (3 matches, 114 runs)

Rutherford hasn't got a big score but has got some solid starts. The left-hander has accumulated 114 runs in three outings, striking at 98.27.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kavem Hodge (3 matches, 187 runs, 3 wickets)

Hodge has been very effective with both bat and ball. He has amassed 187 runs in three innings, including a ton. He has also picked up three scalps at an economy rate of 4.73.

Top Bowler Pick

Gudakesh Motie (3 matches, 4 wickets)

Motie is bowling well. The GUY left-arm spinner has taken four wickets in three games at an economy rate of 4.80 in the tournament.

WIS vs GUY match captain and vice-captain choices

Alick Athanaze (3 matches, 275 runs, 1 wicket)

Athanaze has been in magnificent form with the bat. The WIS opening batter has racked up two hundreds in three innings and has scored 275 runs at a strike rate of 99.63 in the tournament. He has bowled in one game and took a scalp.

Romario Shepherd (3 matches, 75 runs, 6 wickets)

Shepherd has been bowling well. After going wicketless in the first game, he has taken six wickets in his last two games. He also smacked a match-winning 74 off 46 against T&T.

Five Must-picks with player stats for WIS vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Alick Athanaze 275 runs & 1 wicket in 3 matches Romario Shepherd 75 runs & 6 wickets in 3 matches Kavem Hodge 187 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Gudakesh Motie 4 wickets in 3 matches Sherfane Rutherford 114 runs in 3 matches

WIS vs GUY Match Expert Tips

Spinners from both sides might be key, as the pitch is likely to favour them. Moreover, all-rounders could also be important and should be the top captaincy options. The likes of Kavem Hodge, Romario Shepherd, Alick Athanaze and Gudakesh Motie could be the ones to watch out for.

WIS vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Windward Islands vs Guyana - Super50 Cup 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Tevin Imlach

Batters: Johnson Charles, Alick Athanaze, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Kavem Hodge, Romario Shepherd, Justin Greaves, Kevin Sinclair

Bowlers: Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Kenneth Dember

WIS vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Windward Islands vs Guyana - Super50 Cup 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Kavem Hodge, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair

Bowlers: Gudakesh Motie, Ryan John, Clinton Pestano, Kenneth Dember

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes