WLP vs CK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Cartaxo T10 2021, Match 15

Wild Panthers will take on Coimbra Knights in the 15th match of the ECS Cartaxo T10 2021 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground in Cartaxo on Thursday.

Wild Panthers have featured in two matches and have managed to be successful in both. As a result, they are second in the table. Meanwhile, it has been a horrible campaign for Coimbra Knights. They are at the bottom of the table, having lost three of their four matches.

WLP vs CK Probable Playing 11 Today

WLP XI

Azher Andani, Waqar Nasir, Akshar Patel, Kishan Suthar, Dhaval Patel, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Dikshit Patel, Dharm Patel, Hardik Patel, Mitul Patel, Parth Patel

CK XI

Mubeen Tariq, Andrew Winter, Vikas Kumar, Junaid Khan 2, Girish Singh, Miguel Stoman, Faisal Bashir, Giorpreet Singh, MD Zaman, Amith Kumar, Stephen Waddell

Match Details

WLP vs CK, ECS Cartaxo T10 2021, Match 15

Date and Time: 9th September, 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be a batting paradise, especially in the T10 format. High scores will be common as batsmen will have the license to play the big shots without too much concern. The boundaries are short as well. A score of 100 is expected to be par at this venue.

Today’s WLP vs CK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Zaman could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your Dream11 Fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

A Andani has been fantastic in the competition so far. He scored a 28-ball 42 in the last match against Friendship CC and also picked up two wickets.

All-rounders

A Winter is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He is a great multiplier pick for the WLP vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Side. Winter has scored 55 runs and has also picked up six wickets thus far.

MS Nipo is another player to keep an eye out for. He has been in excellent form lately.

Bowlers

J Khan will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has picked up five wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in WLP vs CK Dream11 prediction team

A Andani (WLP) – 346 points

A Winter (CK) – 304 points

J Khan (CK) – 296 points

M Tariq (CK) – 243 points

G Singh (CK) – 162 points

Important stats for WLP vs CK Dream11 prediction team

A Andani: 81 runs and 2 wickets

A Winter: 55 runs and 6 wickets

J Khan: 5 wickets

M Tariq: 6 wickets

M Patel: 3 wickets

WLP vs CK Dream11 Prediction Today

WLP vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Zaman, A Andani, G Singh, V Kumar, M Stoman, A Winter, MS Nipo, D Patel, J Khan, M Tariq, M Patel

Captain: A Winter, Vice-Captain: A Andani

WLP vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Zaman, A Andani, G Singh, M Stoman, W Nasir, A Winter, MS Nipo, D Patel, J Khan, M Tariq, M Patel

Also Read

Captain: J Khan, Vice-Captain: M Tariq

Edited by Diptanil Roy