WOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 North Group Match

Worcestershire will take on Derbyshire in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the New Road, Worcester, on Friday.

Worcestershire are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have six losses and have won just one game. On the other hand, Derbyshire have been pretty inconsistent throughout this season. They were on a three-match losing streak before beating Leicestershire in their last game.

WOR vs DER Probable Playing 11 today

Worcestershire: Brett D’Oliveira, Jake Libby, Moeen Ali (c), Colin Munro, Jack Haynes, Ben Cox (wk), Ed Barnard, Dwayne Bravo, Jacques Banton, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown

Derbyshire: Shan Masood (c), Luis Reece, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes, Brooke Guest (wk), Matt McKiernan, Hayden Kerr, Mark Watt, Samuel Conners, George Scrimshaw

Match Details

Match: WOR vs DER

Date & Time: June 10th 2022, 10 PM IST

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the New Road in Worcester is usually an excellent one to bat on. 217 and 162 are the scores by teams batting first at this venue this season. The spinners have fared well at this ground.

Today’s WOR vs DER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Brooke Guest has chipped in nicely with the bat and has scored 128 runs at a strike-rate of 148.83.

Batters

Shan Masood is in good form with the bat and has amassed 222 runs at an average of 37 while striking at 154.16.

All-rounders

Brett D’Oliveira has contributed very effectively with both the bat and the ball. He has returned with six scalps with the ball and has scored 209 runs at a strike-rate of 160.76.

Bowlers

Brett D’Oliveira is in top bowling form. He has picked up 11 wickets from seven matches in this tournament.

Top 5 best players to pick in WOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction Team

Brett D’Oliveira (WOR): 516 points

Shan Masood (DER): 361 points

Wayne Madsen (DER): 323 points

George Scrimshaw (DER): 320 points

Colin Munro (WOR): 276 points

Important stats for WOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction Team

Shan Masood: 222 runs

George Scrimshaw: 11 wickets

Brett D’Oliveira: 209 runs & six wickets

Colin Munro: 187 runs

WOR vs DER Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Worcestershire vs Derbyshire - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brooke Guest, Colin Munro, Shan Masood, Wayne Madsen, Jack Haynes, Moeen Ali, Brett D’Oliveira, Leus du Plooy, Patrick Brown, George Scrimshaw, Hayden Kerr

Captain: Brett D’Oliveira Vice-captain: Shan Masood

Dream11 Team for Worcestershire vs Derbyshire - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brooke Guest, Colin Munro, Shan Masood, Wayne Madsen, Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Brett D’Oliveira, Leus du Plooy, Mark Watt, Patrick Brown, George Scrimshaw

Captain: Moeen Ali Vice-captain: Wayne Madsen

