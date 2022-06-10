WOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 North Group Match

Worcestershire will take on Derbyshire in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the New Road, Worcester, on Friday.
Worcestershire are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have six losses and have won just one game. On the other hand, Derbyshire have been pretty inconsistent throughout this season. They were on a three-match losing streak before beating Leicestershire in their last game.
WOR vs DER Probable Playing 11 today
Worcestershire: Brett D’Oliveira, Jake Libby, Moeen Ali (c), Colin Munro, Jack Haynes, Ben Cox (wk), Ed Barnard, Dwayne Bravo, Jacques Banton, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown
Derbyshire: Shan Masood (c), Luis Reece, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes, Brooke Guest (wk), Matt McKiernan, Hayden Kerr, Mark Watt, Samuel Conners, George Scrimshaw
Match Details
Match: WOR vs DER
Date & Time: June 10th 2022, 10 PM IST
Venue: New Road, Worcester
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the New Road in Worcester is usually an excellent one to bat on. 217 and 162 are the scores by teams batting first at this venue this season. The spinners have fared well at this ground.
Today’s WOR vs DER Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Brooke Guest has chipped in nicely with the bat and has scored 128 runs at a strike-rate of 148.83.
Batters
Shan Masood is in good form with the bat and has amassed 222 runs at an average of 37 while striking at 154.16.
All-rounders
Brett D’Oliveira has contributed very effectively with both the bat and the ball. He has returned with six scalps with the ball and has scored 209 runs at a strike-rate of 160.76.
Bowlers
Brett D’Oliveira is in top bowling form. He has picked up 11 wickets from seven matches in this tournament.
Top 5 best players to pick in WOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction Team
Brett D’Oliveira (WOR): 516 points
Shan Masood (DER): 361 points
Wayne Madsen (DER): 323 points
George Scrimshaw (DER): 320 points
Colin Munro (WOR): 276 points
Important stats for WOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction Team
Shan Masood: 222 runs
George Scrimshaw: 11 wickets
Brett D’Oliveira: 209 runs & six wickets
Colin Munro: 187 runs
WOR vs DER Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brooke Guest, Colin Munro, Shan Masood, Wayne Madsen, Jack Haynes, Moeen Ali, Brett D’Oliveira, Leus du Plooy, Patrick Brown, George Scrimshaw, Hayden Kerr
Captain: Brett D’Oliveira Vice-captain: Shan Masood
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brooke Guest, Colin Munro, Shan Masood, Wayne Madsen, Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Brett D’Oliveira, Leus du Plooy, Mark Watt, Patrick Brown, George Scrimshaw
Captain: Moeen Ali Vice-captain: Wayne Madsen