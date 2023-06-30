WOR vs DUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 30, 2023

The 110th match of the Vitality T20 Blast, 2023 is scheduled to take place between Worcestershire and Durham at New Road, Worcester on Friday, June 30, at 10:00 pm IST.

Worcestershire enters this game following a defeat by a margin of 53 runs against Warwickshire in their last match. However, this loss did not significantly impact their position on the leaderboard, as they remain in third place.

In contrast, Durham has been experiencing a challenging season in the T20 Blast 2023, having lost six out of their twelve games so far. Their previous match against Yorkshire was abandoned due to rain in the ninth over, with Yorkshire scoring 49/1 at that stage.

Squads for WOR vs DUR

Worcestershire

Brett Oliveira (c), Jack Haynes, Mitchell Santner, Adam Hose, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox (wk), Ed Pollock, Usama Mir, Ben Gibbon, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown, Jake Libby, Adam Finch, Matthew Waite

Durham

Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Michael Jones, Brydon Carse, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ashton Turner, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Raine, Nathan Sowter, George Drissell, Jonathan Bushnell, Brandon Glover, Luke Doneathy

Following are the three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming game.

#3 Nathan Sowter (DUR) - 8.5 credits

Durham Cricket v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality Blast T20

Durham's Nathan Sowter has been a prime bowler for his side in the T20 Blast as a right-arm leg spinner. With an impressive tally of 21 wickets, he currently holds the third position among the tournament's leading wicket-takers.

Sowter has displayed exceptional bowling skills, claiming two four-wicket hauls and a remarkable five-wicket haul throughout the competition.

#2 Mitchell Santner (WOR) - 8 credits

Lancashire Lightning v Worcestershire Rapids - NatWest T20 Blast

Mitchell Santner has mustered 285 runs in just nine games at an impressive average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 149.21. He has bowled effectively so far chipping in nine wickets in as many games in this league.

Notably, in his last three games, Santner has scored 90 runs and picked up five wickets, showcasing his all-round capabilities. With such consistent performances, he will undoubtedly aim to replicate his recent success and make a significant impact in today's game as well.

Give Santner’s ability to score quick runs and deliver economical spells makes him a vital addition to your WOR vs DUR Dream11 team.

#1 Brett D’Oliveira (WOR) - 9 credits

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Worcestershire Rapids - Vitality Blast T20

Brett D'Oliveira's consistent performances have been evident throughout the tournament, where he has showcased his batting prowess and contributed with handy wickets. He has smashed 338 runs at an average of 30.72 and best score of 51*. Brett has also made a notable impact with his bowling skills, taking a sum of 15 wickets in twelve games.

D'Oliveira's ability to adapt to different game situations makes him a worthy asset and a player to watch out for in your WOR vs DUR Dream11 team.

