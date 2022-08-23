WOR vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Match 66

Worcestershire (WOR) will take on Glamorgan (GLA) in match 66 of the English One Day Cup 2022 on Tuesday, August 23, at the New Road Stadium in Worcester. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the WOR vs GLA Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports and playing 11s.

Neither of the teams have had a great run so far in the competition. Worcestershire have won only two of their last seven games. Glamorgan, on the other hand, have won three of their last seven games and are currently placed in the sixth position with as many points.

Worcestershire will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Glamorgan are a far better team. Glamorgan are expected to win the match.

WOR vs GLA Match Details

The 66th match of the English One Day Cup 2022 will be played on August 23 at New Road in Worcester. The game is set to take place at 3:30 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WOR vs GLA, Match 66

Date and Time: 23rd August 2022, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Pitch Report

The New Road in Worcester is a batting paradise, where bowlers have a tough time. The last match played on the pitch was between Essex and Worcestershire, where a total of 559 runs were scored in just 98.4 overs.

WOR vs GLA Form Guide

WOR - Won two of their last seven matches

GLA - Won three of their last seven matches

WOR vs GLA Probable Playing XI

WOR Playing XI

Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Taylor Cornall, Jake Libby (c), Ed Barnard, Ben Cox (wk), Henry Cullen, Josh Tongue, Ben Gibbon, Dillon Pennington, Adam Finch.

GLA Playing XI

Tom Bevan, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson (c), Chris Cooke (wk), Joe Cooke, Tom Cullen, James Weighell, Andy Gorvin, Dan Douthwaite, Prem Sisodiya.

WOR vs GLA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Cox (6 matches, 169 runs)

B Cox is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is also doing well behind the wickets, so he can give a lot of points from catches too.

Batters

C Ingram (7 matches, 342 runs, 3 wickets)

C Ingram and J Libby are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. M Renshaw is another good pick for today's match as he smashed 22 runs and took a wicket in the match against Lancashire.

All-rounders

D Douthwaite (6 matches, 46 runs, 7 wickets)

D Douthwaite and E Barnard are the best all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Cooke is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Pennington (6 matches, 10 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Pennington and J Weighell. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Finch is another good pick for the Dream11 team as he took three wickets in the last match against Derbyshire.

WOR vs GLA match captain and vice-captain choices

C Ingram

C Ingram is batting well in this year's English One Day Cup as well as the pitch is good for batting, so he is the best captaincy pick for today's match. He has already scored 342 runs and is also expected to bowl a few overs.

E Barnard

Like C Ingram, E Barnard also will bat in the top order and complete his quota of ten overs. His ability to fetch wickets in death overs can help you gain additional points.

5 Must-Picks for WOR vs GLA, Match 66

D Pennington - 10 wickets

C Ingram - 342 runs and three wickets

J Libby - 274 runs and four wickets

D Douthwaite - 46 runs and seven wickets

B Cox - 169 runs

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick a good number of all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. Having an all-rounder as captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Cox

Batters: C Ingram, J Libby, T Ryan, K Carlson

All-rounders: D Douthwaite, E Barnard

Bowlers: A Finch, D Pennington, J Weighell, B Gibbon

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B Cox

Batters: C Ingram, J Libby, T Ryan, K Carlson

All-rounders: D Douthwaite, E Barnard, J Cooke

Bowlers: A Finch, D Pennington, J Weighell

