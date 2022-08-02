WOR vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One Day Cup 2022, Match 3

Worcestershire (WOR) will take on Kent (KET) in the third match of the Royal London One Day Cup 2022 on Tuesday (August 1) at the New Road Stadium in Worcester.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the Royal London One Day Cup 2022 after disastrous performances in the 2021 season. Worcestershire ended the league stage points table in sixth position with only three wins, while Kent ended the points table in the last position with only one win under their belt.

Both teams will want to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Worcestershire are a relatively better team. Worcestershire are expected to win the match.

WOR vs KET Probable Playing XI

WOR Playing XI

Gareth Roderick (wk), Azhar Ali, Jack Haynes, Brett D'Oliveira, Taylor Cornall, Joshua Dell, Moeen Ali, Joe Leach, Pat Brown, Dillon Pennington, Adam Finch

KET Playing XI

Sam Billings (wk), Oliver George Robinson, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning, Ben Compton, Alex Blake, Tawanda Muyeye, Joe Denly, Navdeep Saini, Matt Milnes, Nathan Gilchrist

Match Details

WOR vs KET, Royal London One Day Cup 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: August 02, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Pitch Report

The New Road pitch is suitable for batting. The bowlers will have to work extremely hard to pick up wickets on this track. Fans should anticipate another high-scoring contest today, with the average score on this pitch being 170+.

WOR vs KET Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Billings, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. G Roderick is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

J Haynes and Z Crawley are the two best batsmen to select for the Dream11 team. D Bell Drummond is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

J Denly and M Ali are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B D'Oliveira is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Saini and F Klaasen. Both have bowled exceedingly well in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Henry is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in WOR vs KET Dream11 prediction team

M Ali (WOR)

B D'Oliveira (WOR)

J Denly (KET)

Worcestershire vs Kent Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One Day Cup 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Billings, D Bell Drummond, Z Crawley, J Haynes, A Ali, M Ali, B D'Oliveira, J Denly, N Saini, F Klassen, M Henry

Captain: B D'Oliveira Vice Captain: M Ali

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Billings, D Bell Drummond, Z Crawley, J Haynes, D Stevens, M Ali, B D'Oliveira, J Denly, B Gibbon, F Klassen, M Henry

Captain: M Ali Vice Captain: B D'Oliveira

