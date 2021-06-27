WOR vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - Jun 27, 2021

Worcestershire Rapids will lock horns with the Leicestershire Foxes in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at the County Ground in Worcester on Sunday.

Worcestershire Rapids have won three out of their eight matches and are currently sixth in the North Group points table. They claimed an eight-wicket victory over Durham Cricket in their last T20 Blast game. The Rapids will be hoping to extend their winning momentum and pick up two valuable points from today's encounter.

Leicestershire Foxes, on the other hand, will head into the upcoming encounter on the back of a 34-run victory over Yorkshire Vikings. They are placed in the penultimate position in the North Group standings with three wins from their eight T20 Blast matches. The Foxes have been phenomenal of late, managing to pick up three wins from their last three games.

Squads to choose from

Worcestershire Rapids

Riki Wessels, Brett DOliveira, Jake Libby, Daryl Mitchell, Ben Cox (C & WK), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris, Jacques Banton and Mitchell Istanley.

Leicestershire Foxes

Scott Steel, Josh Inglis (WK), Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Rishi Patel, Lewis Hill, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Louis Kimber, Naveen-ul-Haq, Gavin Griffiths, Will Davis, Harry Swindells and Edward Barnes.

Probable Playing XIs

Worcestershire Rapids

Riki Wessels, Brett DOliveira, Jake Libby, Daryl Mitchell, Ben Cox (C & WK), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris.

Leicestershire Foxes

Scott Steel, Josh Inglis (WK), Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Rishi Patel, Lewis Hill, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Louis Kimber, Naveen-ul-Haq, Gavin Griffiths.

Match Details

Match: Worcestershire Rapids vs Leicestershire Foxes

Date & Time: 27th June 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Worcester.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground is a batting-friendly one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 170 runs. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batsmen will get the full value for their shots. The captain winning the toss should look to field first as the majority of the T20 Blast games played on this ground have been won by the chasing teams.

