WOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 16, 2023

Worcestershire (WOR) and Warwickshire (WAS) square off in the 71st Vitality T20 Blast match of 2023 on Friday (June 16) at 10:00 pm IST at New Road, Worcester.

Worcestershire endured their third successive defeat, as they lost to Yorkshire by 26 runs. They're fourth in the Vitality T20 points table, having accumulated eight points.

Meanwhile, Warwickshire secured their fifth straight win, beating Northamptonshire by 30 runs to snap a three-game losing streak. The Bears have climbed to second position in the standings, with ten points.

On that note, here are three players to consider for the upcoming WOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction game:

#3 Brett D’Oliveira (WOR) - 9 credits

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids - Vitality Blast T20

Brett D'Oliveira, priced at nine credits, opens or Worcestershire and also contributes a few overs with the ball.

He has been in impressive form in the last four games, accumulating 146 runs at a strike rate of over 150. Moreover, Brett has proven his value as a bowler by taking 11 wickets in the tournament, with his best figures being 4-11.

Considering his all-round potential, he's a worthy option for vice-captain in your WOR vs WAS Dream11 team.

#2 Dan Mousley (WAS) - 8 credits

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Birmingham Bears - Vitality Blast T20

Dan Mousley is a highly talented all-rounder for Warwickshire, known for his bowling skills.

He can take key wickets and also contributes with the bat in the middle order. Mousley has taken ten wickets in eight games at a good economy rate.

He has also scored 133 runs, making him a suitable choice for captain or vice-captain in your WOR vs WAS Dream11 team.

#1 Sam Hain (WAS) - 8.5 credits

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Birmingham Bears - Vitality Blast T20

Sam Hain's sensational form in the T20 Blast makes him a key player to consider in the game.

He has amassed an impressive 417 runs batting at No. 3 or 4 in eight games. With a highest score of 97* and average of 139, Hain has consistently contributed to his team.

Given his outstanding recent performances and ability to deliver during crucial moments, he's undoubtedly the best choice for captain of your Dream11 team.

Squads for WOR vs WAS

Worcestershire

Brett D’Oliveira (c), Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Mitchell Santner, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox (wk), Ed Pollock, Adam Finch, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown, Matthew Waite, Usama Mir, Taylor Cornall, Ben Gibbon, Jake Libby

Warwickshire

Alex Davies (c&wk), Ed Barnard, Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Danny Briggs, Sam Hain, Craig Miles, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Mousley, Robert Yates, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Will Rhodes

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's WOR vs WAS Dream11 contest? Brett D’Oliveira Sam Hain 0 votes