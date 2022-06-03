WOR vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English T20 Blast 2022, North Group Match

Worcestershire (WOR) will take on Warwickshire (WAS) in the North Group match of the English T20 Blast 2022 on Friday at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

Warwickshire are one of the strongest teams in this year's English T20 Blast 2022 and are currently placed in second position on the points table. Worcestershire, on the other hand, are among the worst-performing teams and are in the second-last position on the points table.

Worcestershire will give it their all to win the game and make a comeback in the tournament, but Warwickshire are a strong opponent. The encounter is likely to be won by Warwickshire.

WOR vs WAS Probable Playing XI

WOR Playing XI

Ben Cox (c & wk), Ed Barnard, Ed Pollock, Brett D’Oliveira, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Gareth Roderick, Josh Baker, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris, and Patrick Brown

WAS Playing XI

Carlos Brathwaite (c), Alex Davies (wk), Paul Stirling, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Henry Brookes, Danny Briggs, Jake Lintott, and Craig Miles

Match Details

WOR vs WAS, English T20 Blast 2022, North Group Match

Date and Time: 3rd June 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham

Pitch Report

Since the ground at Edgbaston Stadium is conducive to batting, you can expect a high-scoring contest in which top-order batters will play a key role. On this pitch, 200+ scores are normal, so teams should aim for a score of 220 - 230.

There isn't much help on offer for bowlers on the pitch, but death over bowlers are likely to take a few wickets when the batter tries to hit. Both teams will want to chase down the target on the field.

WOR vs WAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Davies is among the top batters for Warwickshire as he has scored well in the tournament so far. You can expect him to play well in today's match too. C Benjamin is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

C Munro and P Stirling are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team as both are batting in the top order and can score a lot of runs in the first few overs. J Haynes is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

C Brathwaite and B D'Oliveira are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. E Barnard is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Morris and D Briggs. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs too. J Lintott is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in WOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

B D'Oliveira (WOR)

C Brathwaite (WAS)

P Stirling (WAS)

Important stats for WOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

B D'Oliveira - 91 runs and six wickets

D Briggs - Nine wickets

C Munro - 145 runs

WOR vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Today (English T20 Blast 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Davies, P Stirling, C Munro, J Haynes, C Brathwaite, B D'Oliveira, J Bethell, D Briggs, H Brookes, P Brown, and J Lintott

Captain: B D'Oliveira Vice Captain: J Bethell

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Davies, P Stirling, C Munro, J Haynes, C Brathwaite, B D'Oliveira, J Bethell, D Briggs, C Miles, P Brown, and J Lintott

Captain: B D'Oliveira Vice Captain: P Stirling

