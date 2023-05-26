WOR vs YOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 26, 2023

The eighth match of the English T20 Blast will see Worcestershire (WOR) lock horns against Yorkshire (YOR). The New Road in Worcester will be hosting this exciting WOR vs YOR game.

Worcestershire got off to a perfect start to the competition as they beat Northamptonshire in their opening game. Batting first, Worcestershire posted 196 on the board in their quota of 20 overs. The bowlers stepped up and restricted Northamptonshire to 181/8 to win the game by 15 runs.

Yorkshire didn’t have the best of starts to the English T20 Blast as they faced Warwickshire in their first game and suffered a loss. Warwickshire scored 200 after being put in to bat first and the Yorkshire batters failed to get going in the chase as they got knocked over on 166 in the last over.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the WOR vs YOR game.

WOR vs YOR Squad for Today's Match

Worcestershire Squad

Brett DOliveira (c), Michael Bracewell, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox (wk), Ed Pollock, Usama Mir, Adam Finch, Mitchell Stanley, Patrick Brown, Matthew Waite, Dillon Pennington, Taylor Cornall

Yorkshire Squad

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Matthew Fisher, Shan Masood (c), Jonny Tattersall (wk), George Hill, Will Fraine, Matthew Revis, Dom Bess, Jordan Thompson, Dom Leech, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan, David Wiese

#3 Adam Hose (WOR) – 7 credits

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Worcestershire Rapids - Vitality Blast T20

Adam Hose of Worcestershire was brilliant in their opening game of the English T20 Blast. Batting at four, Hose played a well-composed knock of 61 off 40 balls. He hit six boundaries and cleared the fence two times before falling in the 16th over.

Hose held the innings nicely for Worcestershire in their first game and was instrumental in them posting 196 on the board which they defended successfully. He is looking in fine touch with the bat and you can select him as the captain for your Dream11 side for the WOR vs YOR game.

#2 Dawid Malan (YOR) – 8.5 credits

Dawid Malan scored 43 against Warwickshire

Yorkshire suffered a loss in their opening game but Dawid Malan was good with the bat for them. Chasing 201, Malan opened the batting and stood tall against the Warwickshire bowlers, scoring 43 off 29 balls at a strike rate of 148.28.

Malan tried hard but he lacked support from the other end. Malan looked settled at the crease before departing in the 15th over. He is a prolific run-scorer in white-ball cricket and you can rely on him to earn you points in the WOR vs YOR clash on Friday.

#1 Usama Mir (WOR) – 7 credits

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Worcestershire Rapids - Vitality Blast T20

Usama Mir was fantastic for Worcestershire in their win over Northamptonshire. He came out to bat at the fag end of the innings and played a scintillating cameo of 20* off seven balls to power his side to 196/9, hitting one boundary and two maximums.

While defending, Mir bowled brilliantly and never allowed Northamptonshire to get away. He picked up three wickets and gave away only 21 runs in his four overs. He is a must-pick in your Dream11 side as he can fetch you points with both bat and ball.

